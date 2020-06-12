Mosley hosting COVID-19 press conference
Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley has scheduled a press conference at the Harlan County Courthouse for today (June 12) at 2 p.m.
This is a COVID-19 update, with new positive cases and other information.
The Enterprise will be live-streaming around this time so our followers can listen in. Search “Harlan Enterprise” on Facebook to watch.
