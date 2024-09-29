Will Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Score a Touchdown Against the Dolphins on Monday Night Football in Week 4? Published 8:56 pm Sunday, September 29, 2024

When Nick Westbrook-Ikhine suits up for the Tennessee Titans in their Week 4 matchup against the Miami Dolphins (on Monday at 7:30 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Before putting any money down, let’s take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Nick Westbrook-Ikhine score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +3000 (Bet $10 to win $300.00 if he scores a TD)

Westbrook-Ikhine collected 28 catches for 370 yards and three TDs last year. He was targeted 45 times, and averaged 28.5 yards.

Westbrook-Ikhine scored a receiving touchdown three times last year (out of 13 games played). He did not have multiple TD catches in any of those games.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Game Log (2023)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 7 4 58 0 Week 2 @Chargers 3 3 25 1 Week 4 @Bengals 6 5 51 1 Week 5 @Colts 3 1 9 0 Week 6 @Ravens 4 3 25 0 Week 8 @Falcons 2 1 33 1 Week 9 @Steelers 1 1 23 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 4 1 9 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 1 1 7 0 Week 12 @Panthers 5 4 41 0 Week 13 @Colts 3 1 28 0 Week 14 @Dolphins 4 2 28 0 Week 15 @Texans 2 1 33 0

