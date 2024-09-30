How to Watch the Braves vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 30 Published 1:05 am Monday, September 30, 2024

Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves head into the first of a two-game series against Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets at Truist Park, Monday at 1:10 p.m. ET.

Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Monday, September 30, 2024

Monday, September 30, 2024 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fourth-best in MLB play with 211 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks 10th in baseball, slugging .415.

The Braves rank 15th in the majors with a .243 batting average.

Atlanta has the No. 16 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.3 runs per game (694 total runs).

The Braves rank 16th in baseball with a .309 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out nine times per game to rank 20th in MLB.

Atlanta’s 3.48 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9 to lead the majors.

The Braves have the third-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.201).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Schwellenbach gets the start for the Braves, his 21st of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.47 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

Schwellenbach is trying to register his fourth quality start in a row in this matchup.

Schwellenbach is aiming for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per appearance on the hill.

In two of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/22/2024 Marlins W 5-4 Away Grant Holmes Darren McCaughan 9/24/2024 Mets W 5-1 Home Spencer Schwellenbach Luis Severino 9/27/2024 Royals W 3-0 Home Max Fried Brady Singer 9/28/2024 Royals W 2-1 Home Reynaldo López Seth Lugo 9/29/2024 Royals L 4-2 Home Charlie Morton Alec Marsh 9/30/2024 Mets – Home Spencer Schwellenbach Tylor Megill 9/30/2024 Mets – Home Chris Sale David Peterson

