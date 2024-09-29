MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 30

Published 9:33 pm Sunday, September 29, 2024

By Data Skrive

Monday’s MLB schedule features plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves.

Prior to Monday’s MLB games, here’s an in-depth look at the odds.

MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 30

New York Mets (88-72) at Atlanta Braves (88-72)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Braves -155
  • Moneyline Underdog: Mets +130
  • Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
  • Prediction: Braves 5, Mets 4
  • Moneyline Pick: Braves (-155) over the Mets (+130)
  • Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Venue: Truist Park
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Braves Starter: Spencer Schwellenbach (8-7, 3.47 ERA)
  • Mets Starter: Sean Manaea (12-6, 3.47 ERA)

New York Mets (88-72) at Atlanta Braves (88-72)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Braves
  • Moneyline Underdog: Mets
  • Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
  • Prediction: Braves 4, Mets 3
  • Moneyline Pick: Braves () over the Mets ()

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
  • Venue: Truist Park
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Braves Starter: Chris Sale (18-3, 2.38 ERA)
  • Mets Starter: David Peterson (10-3, 2.9 ERA)

