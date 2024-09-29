MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 30 Published 9:33 pm Sunday, September 29, 2024

Monday’s MLB schedule features plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves.

Prior to Monday’s MLB games, here’s an in-depth look at the odds.

MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 30

New York Mets (88-72) at Atlanta Braves (88-72)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -155

Braves -155 Moneyline Underdog: Mets +130

Mets +130 Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Braves 5, Mets 4

Braves 5, Mets 4 Moneyline Pick: Braves (-155) over the Mets (+130)

Braves (-155) over the Mets (+130) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Spencer Schwellenbach (8-7, 3.47 ERA)

Spencer Schwellenbach (8-7, 3.47 ERA) Mets Starter: Sean Manaea (12-6, 3.47 ERA)

New York Mets (88-72) at Atlanta Braves (88-72)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Braves

Braves Moneyline Underdog: Mets

Mets Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Braves 4, Mets 3

Braves 4, Mets 3 Moneyline Pick: Braves () over the Mets ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNY

SNY

Game Time: 4:40 PM ET

4:40 PM ET Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Chris Sale (18-3, 2.38 ERA)

Chris Sale (18-3, 2.38 ERA) Mets Starter: David Peterson (10-3, 2.9 ERA)

