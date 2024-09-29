MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 30
Published 9:33 pm Sunday, September 29, 2024
Monday’s MLB schedule features plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves.
Prior to Monday’s MLB games, here’s an in-depth look at the odds.
MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 30
New York Mets (88-72) at Atlanta Braves (88-72)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Braves -155
- Moneyline Underdog: Mets +130
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Braves 5, Mets 4
- Moneyline Pick: Braves (-155) over the Mets (+130)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Venue: Truist Park
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Braves Starter: Spencer Schwellenbach (8-7, 3.47 ERA)
- Mets Starter: Sean Manaea (12-6, 3.47 ERA)
New York Mets (88-72) at Atlanta Braves (88-72)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Braves
- Moneyline Underdog: Mets
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Braves 4, Mets 3
- Moneyline Pick: Braves () over the Mets ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
- Venue: Truist Park
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Braves Starter: Chris Sale (18-3, 2.38 ERA)
- Mets Starter: David Peterson (10-3, 2.9 ERA)
