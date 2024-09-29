SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 6

Published 10:18 pm Sunday, September 29, 2024

By Data Skrive

Looking at the schools in the SEC, who are the top teams in the conference going into Week 6 of the college football schedule? In this week’s power rankings, which can be seen below, we break down each team and how they stack up.



SEC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Alabama

  • Current Record: 4-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-0
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 22nd
  • Last Game Result: W 41-34 vs Georgia

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: @ Vanderbilt
  • Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5
  • TV Channel: SECN

No. 2: Georgia

  • Current Record: 3-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 1st
  • Last Game Result: L 41-34 vs Alabama

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: Auburn
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5
  • TV Channel: ABC

No. 3: Tennessee

  • Current Record: 4-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 103rd
  • Last Game Result: W 25-15 vs Oklahoma



Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: @ Arkansas
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5
  • TV Channel: ABC

No. 4: Texas

  • Current Record: 5-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-1
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 122nd
  • Last Game Result: W 35-13 vs Mississippi State

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: BYE

No. 5: Ole Miss

  • Current Record: 4-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 92nd
  • Last Game Result: L 20-17 vs Kentucky

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: @ South Carolina
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5
  • TV Channel: ESPN

No. 6: South Carolina

  • Current Record: 3-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 59th
  • Last Game Result: W 50-7 vs Akron



Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: Ole Miss
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5
  • TV Channel: ESPN

No. 7: LSU

  • Current Record: 4-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 39th
  • Last Game Result: W 42-10 vs South Alabama

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: BYE

No. 8: Missouri

  • Current Record: 4-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 53rd
  • Last Game Result: W 30-27 vs Vanderbilt

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: @ Texas A&M
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5
  • TV Channel: SECN

No. 9: Oklahoma

  • Current Record: 4-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 61st
  • Last Game Result: W 27-21 vs Auburn

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: BYE

No. 10: Kentucky

  • Current Record: 3-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 34th
  • Last Game Result: W 20-17 vs Ole Miss

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: BYE

No. 11: Texas A&M

  • Current Record: 4-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 64th
  • Last Game Result: W 21-17 vs Arkansas



Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: Missouri
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5
  • TV Channel: SECN

No. 12: Vanderbilt

  • Current Record: 2-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 30th
  • Last Game Result: L 30-27 vs Missouri

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: Alabama
  • Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5
  • TV Channel: SECN

No. 13: Arkansas

  • Current Record: 3-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 101st
  • Last Game Result: L 21-17 vs Texas A&M

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: Tennessee
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5
  • TV Channel: ABC

No. 14: Florida

  • Current Record: 2-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 32nd
  • Last Game Result: W 45-28 vs Mississippi State

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: UCF
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5
  • TV Channel: SECN

No. 15: Auburn

  • Current Record: 2-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 98th
  • Last Game Result: L 27-21 vs Oklahoma

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: @ Georgia
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5
  • TV Channel: ABC

No. 16: Mississippi State

  • Current Record: 1-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 24th
  • Last Game Result: L 35-13 vs Texas

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: BYE

