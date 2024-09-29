SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 6
Published 10:18 pm Sunday, September 29, 2024
Looking at the schools in the SEC, who are the top teams in the conference going into Week 6 of the college football schedule? In this week’s power rankings, which can be seen below, we break down each team and how they stack up.
SEC Power Rankings
Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.
No. 1: Alabama
- Current Record: 4-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-0
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 22nd
- Last Game Result: W 41-34 vs Georgia
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Vanderbilt
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 2: Georgia
- Current Record: 3-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 1st
- Last Game Result: L 41-34 vs Alabama
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Auburn
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 3: Tennessee
- Current Record: 4-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 103rd
- Last Game Result: W 25-15 vs Oklahoma
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Arkansas
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5
- TV Channel: ABC
No. 4: Texas
- Current Record: 5-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-1
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 122nd
- Last Game Result: W 35-13 vs Mississippi State
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: BYE
No. 5: Ole Miss
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 92nd
- Last Game Result: L 20-17 vs Kentucky
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ South Carolina
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 6: South Carolina
- Current Record: 3-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 59th
- Last Game Result: W 50-7 vs Akron
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Ole Miss
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 7: LSU
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 39th
- Last Game Result: W 42-10 vs South Alabama
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: BYE
No. 8: Missouri
- Current Record: 4-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 53rd
- Last Game Result: W 30-27 vs Vanderbilt
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Texas A&M
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 9: Oklahoma
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 61st
- Last Game Result: W 27-21 vs Auburn
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: BYE
No. 10: Kentucky
- Current Record: 3-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 34th
- Last Game Result: W 20-17 vs Ole Miss
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: BYE
No. 11: Texas A&M
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 64th
- Last Game Result: W 21-17 vs Arkansas
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Missouri
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 12: Vanderbilt
- Current Record: 2-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 30th
- Last Game Result: L 30-27 vs Missouri
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Alabama
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 13: Arkansas
- Current Record: 3-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 101st
- Last Game Result: L 21-17 vs Texas A&M
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Tennessee
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5
- TV Channel: ABC
No. 14: Florida
- Current Record: 2-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 32nd
- Last Game Result: W 45-28 vs Mississippi State
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: UCF
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 15: Auburn
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 98th
- Last Game Result: L 27-21 vs Oklahoma
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Georgia
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 16: Mississippi State
- Current Record: 1-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 24th
- Last Game Result: L 35-13 vs Texas
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: BYE
