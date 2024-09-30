Braves vs. Mets: Betting Preview for Sept. 30 Published 1:24 am Monday, September 30, 2024

When the Atlanta Braves (88-72) play the New York Mets (88-72) at Truist Park on Monday, Sept. 30 at 1:10 p.m. ET, Matt Olson will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he’s currently sitting at 98).

At -160, the Braves are the moneyline favorites in this game against the Mets (+135). This game’s total is 7.5. You can get -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Braves vs. Mets Game Info

Date: Monday, September 30, 2024

Monday, September 30, 2024 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -160

Braves -160 Moneyline Underdog: Mets +135

Mets +135 Over/Under: 7.5 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves are sending Spencer Schwellenbach (8-7) to the mound for his 21st start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.47 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the New York Mets, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Schwellenbach is trying to record his fourth straight quality start in this matchup.

Schwellenbach will try to build upon a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he’s averaging 5.8 innings per outing).

In two of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.3 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB play with 211 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks 10th in baseball, slugging .415.

The Braves’ .243 batting average ranks 15th in the majors.

Atlanta has the No. 16 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (694 total runs).

The Braves rank 16th in baseball with a .309 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 9 times per game, the No. 20 mark in the majors.

Atlanta has a 3.48 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

Atlanta’s pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Braves have the third-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.201).

