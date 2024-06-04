Alice Lloyd College, KCTCS partnership aids in transfer process Published 3:30 pm Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Campus leaders from Alice Lloyd College (ALC) and the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) have announced a new partnership that will help community college students transfer to Alice Lloyd to earn a bachelor’s degree.

The transfer agreement means that both institutions are committed to a seamless transfer experience and providing necessary student support for a successful experience.

“Over 100 years ago, Mrs. Lloyd had a vision of educating native Appalachian youth for leadership and service to this region,” said ALC President Jim Stepp. “Today, our mission remains the same. We are committed to recruiting quality students who are willing to work and earn their education regardless of their ability to pay. We are pleased to formalize our relationship with KCTCS and provide their graduates with those same opportunities.”

Officials will also work together to develop a roadmap of sorts, known as transfer pathways, between KCTCS’ two-year degree programs to ALC’s four-year degree programs. The pathways will outline specific courses required to maximize accepted credit hours, which will save students time and money.

“This strategic partnership with Alice Lloyd College provides an additional transfer opportunity for students to pursue a bachelor’s degree in the southeastern part of our state,” said KCTCS Acting Provost and Vice President Reneau Waggoner. “Broadening access to four-year degrees through seamless transfer pathways will prepare more students for employment and career success.”

Highlights of the collaboration include:

–Maximizing credit hours by establishing transfer pathways for students to begin at a KCTCS college and transfer seamlessly into desired majors.

–Increasing affordability and quicker time to degree as result of transfer pathways.

–Expanding educational access and preparation for the workforce and career success.

–Providing personalized and comprehensive transfer advising and student support services.

For more information about transferring from KCTCS to ALC and benefits available to students, visit the KCTCS/ALC webpage.