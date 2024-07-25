Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Week 17 Tickets Available – Sunday, December 29 at EverBank Stadium Published 5:10 pm Thursday, July 25, 2024

An AFC South battle between the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-0) and Tennessee Titans (0-0) is scheduled for Sunday, December 29, 2024 at EverBank Stadium.

Titans vs. Jaguars Tickets & Game Info

StubHub, Ticketmaster Date: Sunday, December 29, 2024

Sunday, December 29, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: EverBank Stadium

Titans Offensive Rankings

The Titans were third-worst in the NFL in offensive plays per game last year, at 59.

In terms of pass attempts, Tennessee threw the ball 29.1 times per game, the third-lowest total in the league.

The Titans’ offense was 20th in the league in rushing attempts per game, at 26.1.

Percentage-wise, Tennessee was ninth-highest in the league in terms of leaning on the running game, rushing 44.3% of the time.

Titans Key Players

Tony Pollard’s impressive 2023 fantasy campaign saw him rack up 167.6 fantasy points (9.9 per game) and finish 53rd overall among all players and 19th among all RBs.

Calvin Ridley ranked 17th among WRs and 67th league-wide in fantasy standings after totaling 153.9 fantasy points (9.1 per game) last season.

Last year, DeAndre Hopkins’ 148.6 total fantasy points made him the No. 20 WR and the No. 72 fantasy player overall after he averaged 8.7 fantasy points per game.

Will Levis was 34th among QBs and 125th overall last season in the fantasy standings. He scored 102.1 fantasy points (11.3 per game).

Titans’ Upcoming Schedule

Week Opponent Date Home/Away
1 @ Bears September 8 at 1:00 PM ET Away
2 Jets September 15 at 1:00 PM ET Home
3 Packers September 22 at 1:00 PM ET Home
4 @ Dolphins September 30 at 7:30 PM ET Away
6 Colts October 13 at 1:00 PM ET Home
7 @ Bills October 20 at 1:00 PM ET Away
8 @ Lions October 27 at 1:00 PM ET Away
9 Patriots November 3 at 1:00 PM ET Home
10 @ Chargers November 10 at 4:05 PM ET Away
11 Vikings November 17 at 1:00 PM ET Home
12 @ Texans November 24 at 1:00 PM ET Away
13 @ Commanders December 1 at 1:00 PM ET Away
14 Jaguars December 8 at 1:00 PM ET Home
15 Bengals December 15 at 1:00 PM ET Home
16 @ Colts December 22 at 1:00 PM ET Away
17 @ Jaguars December 29 at 1:00 PM ET Away
18 Texans January 5 at 1:00 PM ET Home

Jaguars Offensive Rankings

The Jaguars ran 66 plays per game offensively last season, the third-highest amount in the NFL.

In terms of the passing game, Jacksonville threw the ball 36.5 times per game, the sixth-highest number of attempts in the league.

The Jaguars ran the ball 26.6 times per game, 17th in the NFL.

Percentage-wise, Jacksonville passed the ball 55.7% of the time (eighth-highest rate in NFL).

Jaguars Key Players

Trevor Lawrence had a stellar 2023 fantasy campaign that saw him collect 262.6 fantasy points (16.4 per game) and finish 14th overall among all players and 12th among all QBs.

Travis Etienne ranked third among RBs and 24th overall in league-wide fantasy standings last season after finishing with 224.4 fantasy points (13.2 per game).

Last year, Gabriel Davis’ 116.4 total fantasy points made him the No. 110 fantasy player and No. 38 WR. He averaged 7.3 fantasy points per game.

Evan Engram put together the 111th-ranked fantasy season (sixth among TEs) last season. He scored 116.3 fantasy points (6.8 per game).

Jaguars’ Upcoming Schedule

Week Opponent Date Home/Away
1 @ Dolphins September 8 at 1:00 PM ET Away
2 Browns September 15 at 1:00 PM ET Home
3 @ Bills September 23 at 7:30 PM ET Away
4 @ Texans September 29 at 1:00 PM ET Away
5 Colts October 6 at 1:00 PM ET Home
6 @ Bears October 13 at 9:30 AM ET Away
7 Patriots October 20 at 9:30 AM ET Home
8 Packers October 27 at 1:00 PM ET Home
9 @ Eagles November 3 at 8:20 PM ET Away
10 Vikings November 10 at 1:00 PM ET Home
11 @ Lions November 17 at 1:00 PM ET Away
13 Texans December 1 at 1:00 PM ET Home
14 @ Titans December 8 at 1:00 PM ET Away
15 Jets December 15 at 1:00 PM ET Home
16 @ Raiders December 22 at 4:25 PM ET Away
17 Titans December 29 at 1:00 PM ET Home
18 @ Colts January 5 at 1:00 PM ET Away

