Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Week 17 Tickets Available – Sunday, December 29 at EverBank Stadium
Published 5:10 pm Thursday, July 25, 2024
An AFC South battle between the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-0) and Tennessee Titans (0-0) is scheduled for Sunday, December 29, 2024 at EverBank Stadium.
Looking to attend this game live at EverBank Stadium? Tickets can be found at StubHub or Ticketmaster.
Titans vs. Jaguars Tickets & Game Info
- Tickets: StubHub, Ticketmaster
- Date: Sunday, December 29, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Jacksonville, Florida
- Venue: EverBank Stadium
Titans Offensive Rankings
- The Titans were third-worst in the NFL in offensive plays per game last year, at 59.
- In terms of pass attempts, Tennessee threw the ball 29.1 times per game, the third-lowest total in the league.
- The Titans’ offense was 20th in the league in rushing attempts per game, at 26.1.
- Percentage-wise, Tennessee was ninth-highest in the league in terms of leaning on the running game, rushing 44.3% of the time.
Titans Key Players
- Tony Pollard’s impressive 2023 fantasy campaign saw him rack up 167.6 fantasy points (9.9 per game) and finish 53rd overall among all players and 19th among all RBs.
- Calvin Ridley ranked 17th among WRs and 67th league-wide in fantasy standings after totaling 153.9 fantasy points (9.1 per game) last season.
- Last year, DeAndre Hopkins’ 148.6 total fantasy points made him the No. 20 WR and the No. 72 fantasy player overall after he averaged 8.7 fantasy points per game.
- Will Levis was 34th among QBs and 125th overall last season in the fantasy standings. He scored 102.1 fantasy points (11.3 per game).
Email newsletter signup
Rep your favorite NFL players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Titans’ Upcoming Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Home/Away
|Tickets
|1
|@ Bears
|September 8 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|2
|Jets
|September 15 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|3
|Packers
|September 22 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|4
|@ Dolphins
|September 30 at 7:30 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|6
|Colts
|October 13 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|7
|@ Bills
|October 20 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|8
|@ Lions
|October 27 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|9
|Patriots
|November 3 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|10
|@ Chargers
|November 10 at 4:05 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|11
|Vikings
|November 17 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|12
|@ Texans
|November 24 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|13
|@ Commanders
|December 1 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|14
|Jaguars
|December 8 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|15
|Bengals
|December 15 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|16
|@ Colts
|December 22 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|17
|@ Jaguars
|December 29 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|18
|Texans
|January 5 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
Catch NFL action all season long on Fubo.
Jaguars Offensive Rankings
- The Jaguars ran 66 plays per game offensively last season, the third-highest amount in the NFL.
- In terms of the passing game, Jacksonville threw the ball 36.5 times per game, the sixth-highest number of attempts in the league.
- The Jaguars ran the ball 26.6 times per game, 17th in the NFL.
- Percentage-wise, Jacksonville passed the ball 55.7% of the time (eighth-highest rate in NFL).
Jaguars Key Players
- Trevor Lawrence had a stellar 2023 fantasy campaign that saw him collect 262.6 fantasy points (16.4 per game) and finish 14th overall among all players and 12th among all QBs.
- Travis Etienne ranked third among RBs and 24th overall in league-wide fantasy standings last season after finishing with 224.4 fantasy points (13.2 per game).
- Last year, Gabriel Davis’ 116.4 total fantasy points made him the No. 110 fantasy player and No. 38 WR. He averaged 7.3 fantasy points per game.
- Evan Engram put together the 111th-ranked fantasy season (sixth among TEs) last season. He scored 116.3 fantasy points (6.8 per game).
Watch NFL content and NFL PrimeTime on ESPN+.
Jaguars’ Upcoming Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Home/Away
|Tickets
|1
|@ Dolphins
|September 8 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|2
|Browns
|September 15 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|3
|@ Bills
|September 23 at 7:30 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|4
|@ Texans
|September 29 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|5
|Colts
|October 6 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|6
|@ Bears
|October 13 at 9:30 AM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|7
|Patriots
|October 20 at 9:30 AM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|8
|Packers
|October 27 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|9
|@ Eagles
|November 3 at 8:20 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|10
|Vikings
|November 10 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|11
|@ Lions
|November 17 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|13
|Texans
|December 1 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|14
|@ Titans
|December 8 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|15
|Jets
|December 15 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|16
|@ Raiders
|December 22 at 4:25 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|17
|Titans
|December 29 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|18
|@ Colts
|January 5 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
Get tickets for any NFL game this season at StubHub.