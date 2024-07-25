Tennessee Titans vs. Washington Commanders Week 13 Tickets Available – Sunday, December 1 at Commanders Field Published 5:10 pm Thursday, July 25, 2024

Sunday, December 1, 2024 will see the Washington Commanders (0-0) go on the road to trade blows with the Tennessee Titans (0-0) at Commanders Field.

Looking to attend this matchup live at Commanders Field? You can find tickets at StubHub or Ticketmaster.

Titans vs. Commanders Tickets & Game Info

Tickets: StubHub, Ticketmaster

StubHub, Ticketmaster Date: Sunday, December 1, 2024

Sunday, December 1, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland Venue: Commanders Field

Titans Offensive Rankings

The Titans ran 59 plays per game on offense last season, third-worst in the NFL.

Looking at pass attempts, Tennessee was third from bottom in the NFL, at 29.1 per game.

The Titans ran the ball 26.1 times per game, 20th in the league.

Percentage-wise, Tennessee ran the ball 44.3% of the time (ninth-highest rate in league).

Titans Key Players

Tony Pollard had a stellar 2023 fantasy campaign that saw him collect 167.6 fantasy points (9.9 per game) and finish 53rd overall among all players and 19th among all RBs.

Calvin Ridley ranked 17th among WRs and 67th overall in league-wide fantasy standings last season after finishing with 153.9 fantasy points (9.1 per game).

Last year, DeAndre Hopkins’ 148.6 total fantasy points made him the No. 20 WR and the No. 72 fantasy player overall after he averaged 8.7 fantasy points per game.

Will Levis finished 34th among QBs and 125th overall last season in fantasy rankings. He totaled 102.1 fantasy points (11.3 per game).

Titans’ Upcoming Schedule

Week Opponent Date Home/Away Tickets 1 @ Bears September 8 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 2 Jets September 15 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 3 Packers September 22 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 4 @ Dolphins September 30 at 7:30 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 6 Colts October 13 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 7 @ Bills October 20 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 8 @ Lions October 27 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 9 Patriots November 3 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 10 @ Chargers November 10 at 4:05 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 11 Vikings November 17 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 12 @ Texans November 24 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 13 @ Commanders December 1 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 14 Jaguars December 8 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 15 Bengals December 15 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 16 @ Colts December 22 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 17 @ Jaguars December 29 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 18 Texans January 5 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster

Commanders Offensive Rankings

The Commanders’ offense ran 62 plays per game last season — that made them 19th in the NFL.

Looking at pass attempts, Washington was tops in the NFL, at 37.4 per game.

The Commanders were bottom in the NFL in rushing attempts per game, at 21.1.

Percentage-wise, Washington passed the ball 60% of the time, the highest rate in the NFL.

Commanders Key Players

Brian Robinson Jr. had an impressive 2023 fantasy campaign that saw him collect 162.1 fantasy points (10.8 per game) and finish 60th overall among all players and 23rd among all RBs.

Austin Ekeler ranked 33rd among RBs and 88th league-wide in fantasy standings after totaling 134.4 fantasy points (9.6 per game) last season.

Last year, Terry McLaurin’s 124.2 total fantasy points to finish as the No. 33 WR and the No. 99 fantasy player overall. He averaged 7.3 fantasy points per game.

Jahan Dotson finished 58th among WRs and 160th overall last season in fantasy rankings. He totaled 75.8 fantasy points (4.5 per game).

Commanders’ Upcoming Schedule

Week Opponent Date Home/Away Tickets 1 @ Buccaneers September 8 at 4:25 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 2 Giants September 15 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 3 @ Bengals September 23 at 8:15 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 4 @ Cardinals September 29 at 4:05 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 5 Browns October 6 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 6 @ Ravens October 13 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 7 Panthers October 20 at 4:05 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 8 Bears October 27 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 9 @ Giants November 3 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 10 Steelers November 10 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 11 @ Eagles November 14 at 8:15 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 12 Cowboys November 24 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 13 Titans December 1 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 15 @ Saints December 15 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 16 Eagles December 22 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 17 Falcons December 29 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 18 @ Cowboys January 5 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster

