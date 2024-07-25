Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots Week 9 Tickets Available – Sunday, November 3 at Nissan Stadium
Published 5:10 pm Thursday, July 25, 2024
Nissan Stadium is where the New England Patriots (0-0) will trade blows with the Tennessee Titans (0-0) on Sunday, November 3, 2024.
Hoping to attend this matchup live at Nissan Stadium? Get tickets at StubHub or Ticketmaster.
Titans vs. Patriots Tickets & Game Info
- Tickets: StubHub, Ticketmaster
- Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
Titans Offensive Rankings
- The Titans ran 59 plays per game on offense last season, third-worst in the league.
- Looking at the passing game, Tennessee threw the ball 29.1 times per game, the third-lowest number of attempts in the league.
- The Titans ranked 20th in the league in rushing attempts per game, at 26.1.
- Percentage-wise, Tennessee ran the ball 44.3% of the time (ninth-highest rate in league).
Titans Key Players
- Tony Pollard’s impressive 2023 fantasy campaign saw him rack up 167.6 fantasy points (9.9 per game) and finish 53rd overall among all players and 19th among all RBs.
- Calvin Ridley ranked 67th overall and 17th among WRs in league-wide fantasy standings last season after finishing with 153.9 fantasy points (9.1 per game).
- Last year, DeAndre Hopkins’ 148.6 total fantasy points to finish as the No. 20 WR and the No. 72 fantasy player overall. He averaged 8.7 fantasy points per game.
- Will Levis finished 34th among QBs and 125th overall last season in fantasy rankings. He scored 102.1 fantasy points (11.3 per game).
Email newsletter signup
Rep your favorite NFL players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Titans’ Upcoming Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Home/Away
|Tickets
|1
|@ Bears
|September 8 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|2
|Jets
|September 15 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|3
|Packers
|September 22 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|4
|@ Dolphins
|September 30 at 7:30 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|6
|Colts
|October 13 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|7
|@ Bills
|October 20 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|8
|@ Lions
|October 27 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|9
|Patriots
|November 3 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|10
|@ Chargers
|November 10 at 4:05 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|11
|Vikings
|November 17 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|12
|@ Texans
|November 24 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|13
|@ Commanders
|December 1 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|14
|Jaguars
|December 8 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|15
|Bengals
|December 15 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|16
|@ Colts
|December 22 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|17
|@ Jaguars
|December 29 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|18
|Texans
|January 5 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
Catch NFL action all season long on Fubo.
Patriots Offensive Rankings
- The Patriots’ offense averaged 60 plays per game — that ranked them sixth-worst in the league last year.
- Looking at pass attempts, New England was 22nd in the league, at 32.8 per game.
- The Patriots averaged 24.4 carries per game, the seventh-fewest in the NFL.
Patriots Key Players
- Rhamondre Stevenson’s stellar 2023 fantasy campaign saw him rack up 107.7 fantasy points (9 per game) and finish 117th overall among all players and 38th among all RBs.
- Hunter Henry ranked 13th among TEs and 155th overall in league-wide fantasy standings last season after finishing with 77.9 fantasy points (6 per game).
- Last year, K.J. Osborn’s 72 total fantasy points made him the No. 66 WR and the No. 173 fantasy player overall after he averaged 4.8 fantasy points per game.
- Bailey Zappe finished 40th among QBs and 180th overall last season in fantasy rankings. He totaled 69.2 fantasy points (6.9 per game).
Watch NFL content and NFL PrimeTime on ESPN+.
Patriots’ Upcoming Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Home/Away
|Tickets
|1
|@ Bengals
|September 8 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|2
|Seahawks
|September 15 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|3
|@ Jets
|September 19 at 8:15 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|4
|@ 49ers
|September 29 at 4:05 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|5
|Dolphins
|October 6 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|6
|Texans
|October 13 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|7
|@ Jaguars
|October 20 at 9:30 AM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|8
|Jets
|October 27 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|9
|@ Titans
|November 3 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|10
|@ Bears
|November 10 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|11
|Rams
|November 17 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|12
|@ Dolphins
|November 24 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|13
|Colts
|December 1 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|15
|@ Cardinals
|December 15 at 4:25 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|16
|@ Bills
|December 22 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|17
|Chargers
|December 29 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|18
|Bills
|January 5 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
Get tickets for any NFL game this season at StubHub.