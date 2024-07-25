Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots Week 9 Tickets Available – Sunday, November 3 at Nissan Stadium Published 5:10 pm Thursday, July 25, 2024

Nissan Stadium is where the New England Patriots (0-0) will trade blows with the Tennessee Titans (0-0) on Sunday, November 3, 2024.

Titans vs. Patriots Tickets & Game Info

StubHub, Ticketmaster Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024

Sunday, November 3, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Nissan Stadium

Titans Offensive Rankings

The Titans ran 59 plays per game on offense last season, third-worst in the league.

Looking at the passing game, Tennessee threw the ball 29.1 times per game, the third-lowest number of attempts in the league.

The Titans ranked 20th in the league in rushing attempts per game, at 26.1.

Percentage-wise, Tennessee ran the ball 44.3% of the time (ninth-highest rate in league).

Titans Key Players

Tony Pollard’s impressive 2023 fantasy campaign saw him rack up 167.6 fantasy points (9.9 per game) and finish 53rd overall among all players and 19th among all RBs.

Calvin Ridley ranked 67th overall and 17th among WRs in league-wide fantasy standings last season after finishing with 153.9 fantasy points (9.1 per game).

Last year, DeAndre Hopkins’ 148.6 total fantasy points to finish as the No. 20 WR and the No. 72 fantasy player overall. He averaged 8.7 fantasy points per game.

Will Levis finished 34th among QBs and 125th overall last season in fantasy rankings. He scored 102.1 fantasy points (11.3 per game).

Titans’ Upcoming Schedule

Week Opponent Date Home/Away
1 @ Bears September 8 at 1:00 PM ET Away
2 Jets September 15 at 1:00 PM ET Home
3 Packers September 22 at 1:00 PM ET Home
4 @ Dolphins September 30 at 7:30 PM ET Away
6 Colts October 13 at 1:00 PM ET Home
7 @ Bills October 20 at 1:00 PM ET Away
8 @ Lions October 27 at 1:00 PM ET Away
9 Patriots November 3 at 1:00 PM ET Home
10 @ Chargers November 10 at 4:05 PM ET Away
11 Vikings November 17 at 1:00 PM ET Home
12 @ Texans November 24 at 1:00 PM ET Away
13 @ Commanders December 1 at 1:00 PM ET Away
14 Jaguars December 8 at 1:00 PM ET Home
15 Bengals December 15 at 1:00 PM ET Home
16 @ Colts December 22 at 1:00 PM ET Away
17 @ Jaguars December 29 at 1:00 PM ET Away
18 Texans January 5 at 1:00 PM ET Home

Patriots Offensive Rankings

The Patriots’ offense averaged 60 plays per game — that ranked them sixth-worst in the league last year.

Looking at pass attempts, New England was 22nd in the league, at 32.8 per game.

The Patriots averaged 24.4 carries per game, the seventh-fewest in the NFL.

Patriots Key Players

Rhamondre Stevenson’s stellar 2023 fantasy campaign saw him rack up 107.7 fantasy points (9 per game) and finish 117th overall among all players and 38th among all RBs.

Hunter Henry ranked 13th among TEs and 155th overall in league-wide fantasy standings last season after finishing with 77.9 fantasy points (6 per game).

Last year, K.J. Osborn’s 72 total fantasy points made him the No. 66 WR and the No. 173 fantasy player overall after he averaged 4.8 fantasy points per game.

Bailey Zappe finished 40th among QBs and 180th overall last season in fantasy rankings. He totaled 69.2 fantasy points (6.9 per game).

Patriots’ Upcoming Schedule

Week Opponent Date Home/Away
1 @ Bengals September 8 at 1:00 PM ET Away
2 Seahawks September 15 at 1:00 PM ET Home
3 @ Jets September 19 at 8:15 PM ET Away
4 @ 49ers September 29 at 4:05 PM ET Away
5 Dolphins October 6 at 1:00 PM ET Home
6 Texans October 13 at 1:00 PM ET Home
7 @ Jaguars October 20 at 9:30 AM ET Away
8 Jets October 27 at 1:00 PM ET Home
9 @ Titans November 3 at 1:00 PM ET Away
10 @ Bears November 10 at 1:00 PM ET Away
11 Rams November 17 at 1:00 PM ET Home
12 @ Dolphins November 24 at 1:00 PM ET Away
13 Colts December 1 at 1:00 PM ET Home
15 @ Cardinals December 15 at 4:25 PM ET Away
16 @ Bills December 22 at 1:00 PM ET Away
17 Chargers December 29 at 1:00 PM ET Home
18 Bills January 5 at 1:00 PM ET Home

