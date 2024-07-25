Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 16 Tickets Available – Sunday, December 22 at Lucas Oil Stadium
Published 5:10 pm Thursday, July 25, 2024
Two AFC South opponents clash on Sunday, December 22, 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium when the Indianapolis Colts (0-0) and the Tennessee Titans (0-0) go toe to toe.
Looking to attend this matchup live at Lucas Oil Stadium? Tickets can be found at StubHub or Ticketmaster.
Titans vs. Colts Tickets & Game Info
- Tickets: StubHub, Ticketmaster
- Date: Sunday, December 22, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
Titans Offensive Rankings
- The Titans ran 59 plays per game offensively last season, third-worst in the NFL.
- Looking at the passing game, Tennessee threw the ball 29.1 times per game, the third-lowest number of attempts in the NFL.
- The Titans’ offense ran the ball 26.1 times per game — that put them 20th in the NFL.
- Percentage-wise, Tennessee ran the ball 44.3% of the time (ninth-highest rate in NFL).
Titans Key Players
- Tony Pollard’s outstanding 2023 fantasy campaign saw him rack up 167.6 fantasy points (9.9 per game) and finish 53rd overall among all players and 19th among all RBs.
- Calvin Ridley placed 17th among WRs and 67th league-wide in fantasy standings after totaling 153.9 fantasy points (9.1 per game) last season.
- Last year, DeAndre Hopkins’ 148.6 total fantasy points made him the No. 72 fantasy player and No. 20 WR. He averaged 8.7 fantasy points per game.
- Will Levis finished 34th among QBs and 125th overall last season in fantasy rankings. He scored 102.1 fantasy points (11.3 per game).
Titans’ Upcoming Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Home/Away
|Tickets
|1
|@ Bears
|September 8 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|2
|Jets
|September 15 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|3
|Packers
|September 22 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|4
|@ Dolphins
|September 30 at 7:30 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|6
|Colts
|October 13 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|7
|@ Bills
|October 20 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|8
|@ Lions
|October 27 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|9
|Patriots
|November 3 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|10
|@ Chargers
|November 10 at 4:05 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|11
|Vikings
|November 17 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|12
|@ Texans
|November 24 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|13
|@ Commanders
|December 1 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|14
|Jaguars
|December 8 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|15
|Bengals
|December 15 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|16
|@ Colts
|December 22 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|17
|@ Jaguars
|December 29 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|18
|Texans
|January 5 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
Colts Offensive Rankings
- The Colts ranked 10th-best in the NFL in offensive plays per game last season, at 64.
- Looking at pass attempts, Indianapolis was 17th in the league, at 33.8 per game.
- The Colts’ offense attempted 28.2 rushes per game — that ranked 10th-highest in the league.
Colts Key Players
- Michael Pittman Jr. had a stellar 2023 fantasy campaign that saw him collect 141.2 fantasy points (8.8 per game) and finish 83rd overall among all players and 25th among all WRs.
- Jonathan Taylor ranked 30th among RBs and 85th league-wide in fantasy standings after totaling 137.4 fantasy points (13.7 per game) last season.
- Last year, Joe Flacco’s 100.9 total fantasy points to finish as the No. 35 QB and the No. 129 fantasy player overall. He averaged 20.2 fantasy points per game.
- Josh Downs finished 48th among WRs and 139th overall last season in fantasy rankings. He totaled 89.1 fantasy points (5.2 per game).
Colts’ Upcoming Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Home/Away
|Tickets
|1
|Texans
|September 8 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|2
|@ Packers
|September 15 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|3
|Bears
|September 22 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|4
|Steelers
|September 29 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|5
|@ Jaguars
|October 6 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|6
|@ Titans
|October 13 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|7
|Dolphins
|October 20 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|8
|@ Texans
|October 27 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|9
|@ Vikings
|November 3 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|10
|Bills
|November 10 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|11
|@ Jets
|November 17 at 8:20 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|12
|Lions
|November 24 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|13
|@ Patriots
|December 1 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|15
|@ Broncos
|December 15 at 4:25 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|16
|Titans
|December 22 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|17
|@ Giants
|December 29 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|18
|Jaguars
|January 5 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
