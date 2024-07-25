Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 16 Tickets Available – Sunday, December 22 at Lucas Oil Stadium Published 5:10 pm Thursday, July 25, 2024

Two AFC South opponents clash on Sunday, December 22, 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium when the Indianapolis Colts (0-0) and the Tennessee Titans (0-0) go toe to toe.

Titans vs. Colts Tickets & Game Info

StubHub, Ticketmaster Date: Sunday, December 22, 2024

Sunday, December 22, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Titans Offensive Rankings

The Titans ran 59 plays per game offensively last season, third-worst in the NFL.

Looking at the passing game, Tennessee threw the ball 29.1 times per game, the third-lowest number of attempts in the NFL.

The Titans’ offense ran the ball 26.1 times per game — that put them 20th in the NFL.

Percentage-wise, Tennessee ran the ball 44.3% of the time (ninth-highest rate in NFL).

Titans Key Players

Tony Pollard’s outstanding 2023 fantasy campaign saw him rack up 167.6 fantasy points (9.9 per game) and finish 53rd overall among all players and 19th among all RBs.

Calvin Ridley placed 17th among WRs and 67th league-wide in fantasy standings after totaling 153.9 fantasy points (9.1 per game) last season.

Last year, DeAndre Hopkins’ 148.6 total fantasy points made him the No. 72 fantasy player and No. 20 WR. He averaged 8.7 fantasy points per game.

Will Levis finished 34th among QBs and 125th overall last season in fantasy rankings. He scored 102.1 fantasy points (11.3 per game).

Titans’ Upcoming Schedule

Week Opponent Date Home/Away Tickets 1 @ Bears September 8 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 2 Jets September 15 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 3 Packers September 22 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 4 @ Dolphins September 30 at 7:30 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 6 Colts October 13 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 7 @ Bills October 20 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 8 @ Lions October 27 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 9 Patriots November 3 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 10 @ Chargers November 10 at 4:05 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 11 Vikings November 17 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 12 @ Texans November 24 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 13 @ Commanders December 1 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 14 Jaguars December 8 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 15 Bengals December 15 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 16 @ Colts December 22 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 17 @ Jaguars December 29 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 18 Texans January 5 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster

Colts Offensive Rankings

The Colts ranked 10th-best in the NFL in offensive plays per game last season, at 64.

Looking at pass attempts, Indianapolis was 17th in the league, at 33.8 per game.

The Colts’ offense attempted 28.2 rushes per game — that ranked 10th-highest in the league.

Colts Key Players

Michael Pittman Jr. had a stellar 2023 fantasy campaign that saw him collect 141.2 fantasy points (8.8 per game) and finish 83rd overall among all players and 25th among all WRs.

Jonathan Taylor ranked 30th among RBs and 85th league-wide in fantasy standings after totaling 137.4 fantasy points (13.7 per game) last season.

Last year, Joe Flacco’s 100.9 total fantasy points to finish as the No. 35 QB and the No. 129 fantasy player overall. He averaged 20.2 fantasy points per game.

Josh Downs finished 48th among WRs and 139th overall last season in fantasy rankings. He totaled 89.1 fantasy points (5.2 per game).

Colts’ Upcoming Schedule

Week Opponent Date Home/Away Tickets 1 Texans September 8 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 2 @ Packers September 15 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 3 Bears September 22 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 4 Steelers September 29 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 5 @ Jaguars October 6 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 6 @ Titans October 13 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 7 Dolphins October 20 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 8 @ Texans October 27 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 9 @ Vikings November 3 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 10 Bills November 10 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 11 @ Jets November 17 at 8:20 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 12 Lions November 24 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 13 @ Patriots December 1 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 15 @ Broncos December 15 at 4:25 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 16 Titans December 22 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 17 @ Giants December 29 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 18 Jaguars January 5 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster

