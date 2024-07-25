Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Week 14 Tickets Available – Sunday, December 8 at Nissan Stadium
Published 5:10 pm Thursday, July 25, 2024
A couple of AFC South rivals clash on Sunday, December 8, 2024 at Nissan Stadium when the Tennessee Titans (0-0) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-0) go toe to toe.
Want to attend this matchup live at Nissan Stadium? Tickets can be found at StubHub or Ticketmaster.
Titans vs. Jaguars Tickets & Game Info
- Tickets: StubHub, Ticketmaster
- Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
Titans Offensive Rankings
- The Titans were third-worst in the league in offensive plays per game last year, at 59.
- In terms of pass attempts, Tennessee was third from bottom in the NFL, at 29.1 per game.
- The Titans’ offense ranked 20th in the league in rushing attempts per game, at 26.1.
- In terms of run vs. pass, Tennessee rushed on 44.3% of its offensive snaps, the ninth-highest percentage in the league.
Titans Key Players
- Tony Pollard’s outstanding 2023 fantasy campaign saw him collect 167.6 fantasy points (9.9 per game) and finish 53rd overall among all players and 19th among all RBs.
- Calvin Ridley finished 17th among WRs and 67th league-wide in fantasy standings after totaling 153.9 fantasy points (9.1 per game) last season.
- Last year, DeAndre Hopkins’ 148.6 total fantasy points made him the No. 72 fantasy player and No. 20 WR. He averaged 8.7 fantasy points per game.
- Will Levis finished 34th among QBs and 125th overall last season in fantasy rankings. He totaled 102.1 fantasy points (11.3 per game).
Email newsletter signup
Rep your favorite NFL players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Titans’ Upcoming Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Home/Away
|Tickets
|1
|@ Bears
|September 8 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|2
|Jets
|September 15 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|3
|Packers
|September 22 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|4
|@ Dolphins
|September 30 at 7:30 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|6
|Colts
|October 13 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|7
|@ Bills
|October 20 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|8
|@ Lions
|October 27 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|9
|Patriots
|November 3 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|10
|@ Chargers
|November 10 at 4:05 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|11
|Vikings
|November 17 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|12
|@ Texans
|November 24 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|13
|@ Commanders
|December 1 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|14
|Jaguars
|December 8 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|15
|Bengals
|December 15 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|16
|@ Colts
|December 22 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|17
|@ Jaguars
|December 29 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|18
|Texans
|January 5 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
Catch NFL action all season long on Fubo.
Jaguars Offensive Rankings
- The Jaguars averaged 66 plays per game offensively last year, the third-highest amount in the NFL.
- Looking at pass attempts, Jacksonville threw the ball 36.5 times per game, the sixth-highest total in the NFL.
- The Jaguars ran the ball 26.6 times per game, 17th in the league.
- In terms of run vs. pass, Jacksonville threw the ball on 55.7% of its offensive snaps, the eighth-highest percentage in the NFL.
Jaguars Key Players
- Trevor Lawrence’s outstanding 2023 fantasy campaign saw him collect 262.6 fantasy points (16.4 per game) and finish 14th overall among all players and 12th among all QBs.
- Travis Etienne placed third among RBs and 24th league-wide in fantasy standings after totaling 224.4 fantasy points (13.2 per game) last season.
- Last year, Gabriel Davis 116.4 total fantasy points to finish as the No. 38 WR and the No. 110 fantasy player overall. He averaged 7.3 fantasy points per game.
- Evan Engram finished sixth among TEs and 111th overall last season in fantasy rankings. He scored 116.3 fantasy points (6.8 per game).
Watch NFL content and NFL PrimeTime on ESPN+.
Jaguars’ Upcoming Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Home/Away
|Tickets
|1
|@ Dolphins
|September 8 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|2
|Browns
|September 15 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|3
|@ Bills
|September 23 at 7:30 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|4
|@ Texans
|September 29 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|5
|Colts
|October 6 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|6
|@ Bears
|October 13 at 9:30 AM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|7
|Patriots
|October 20 at 9:30 AM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|8
|Packers
|October 27 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|9
|@ Eagles
|November 3 at 8:20 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|10
|Vikings
|November 10 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|11
|@ Lions
|November 17 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|13
|Texans
|December 1 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|14
|@ Titans
|December 8 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|15
|Jets
|December 15 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|16
|@ Raiders
|December 22 at 4:25 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|17
|Titans
|December 29 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|18
|@ Colts
|January 5 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
Get tickets for any NFL game this season at StubHub.