Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Week 14 Tickets Available – Sunday, December 8 at Nissan Stadium Published 5:10 pm Thursday, July 25, 2024

A couple of AFC South rivals clash on Sunday, December 8, 2024 at Nissan Stadium when the Tennessee Titans (0-0) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-0) go toe to toe.

Titans vs. Jaguars Tickets & Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Channel: CBS

City: Nashville, Tennessee

Venue: Nissan Stadium

Titans Offensive Rankings

The Titans were third-worst in the league in offensive plays per game last year, at 59.

In terms of pass attempts, Tennessee was third from bottom in the NFL, at 29.1 per game.

The Titans’ offense ranked 20th in the league in rushing attempts per game, at 26.1.

In terms of run vs. pass, Tennessee rushed on 44.3% of its offensive snaps, the ninth-highest percentage in the league.

Titans Key Players

Tony Pollard’s outstanding 2023 fantasy campaign saw him collect 167.6 fantasy points (9.9 per game) and finish 53rd overall among all players and 19th among all RBs.

Calvin Ridley finished 17th among WRs and 67th league-wide in fantasy standings after totaling 153.9 fantasy points (9.1 per game) last season.

Last year, DeAndre Hopkins’ 148.6 total fantasy points made him the No. 72 fantasy player and No. 20 WR. He averaged 8.7 fantasy points per game.

Will Levis finished 34th among QBs and 125th overall last season in fantasy rankings. He totaled 102.1 fantasy points (11.3 per game).

Titans’ Upcoming Schedule

Week Opponent Date Home/Away Tickets 1 @ Bears September 8 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 2 Jets September 15 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 3 Packers September 22 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 4 @ Dolphins September 30 at 7:30 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 6 Colts October 13 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 7 @ Bills October 20 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 8 @ Lions October 27 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 9 Patriots November 3 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 10 @ Chargers November 10 at 4:05 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 11 Vikings November 17 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 12 @ Texans November 24 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 13 @ Commanders December 1 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 14 Jaguars December 8 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 15 Bengals December 15 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 16 @ Colts December 22 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 17 @ Jaguars December 29 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 18 Texans January 5 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster

Jaguars Offensive Rankings

The Jaguars averaged 66 plays per game offensively last year, the third-highest amount in the NFL.

Looking at pass attempts, Jacksonville threw the ball 36.5 times per game, the sixth-highest total in the NFL.

The Jaguars ran the ball 26.6 times per game, 17th in the league.

In terms of run vs. pass, Jacksonville threw the ball on 55.7% of its offensive snaps, the eighth-highest percentage in the NFL.

Jaguars Key Players

Trevor Lawrence’s outstanding 2023 fantasy campaign saw him collect 262.6 fantasy points (16.4 per game) and finish 14th overall among all players and 12th among all QBs.

Travis Etienne placed third among RBs and 24th league-wide in fantasy standings after totaling 224.4 fantasy points (13.2 per game) last season.

Last year, Gabriel Davis 116.4 total fantasy points to finish as the No. 38 WR and the No. 110 fantasy player overall. He averaged 7.3 fantasy points per game.

Evan Engram finished sixth among TEs and 111th overall last season in fantasy rankings. He scored 116.3 fantasy points (6.8 per game).

Jaguars’ Upcoming Schedule

Week Opponent Date Home/Away Tickets 1 @ Dolphins September 8 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 2 Browns September 15 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 3 @ Bills September 23 at 7:30 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 4 @ Texans September 29 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 5 Colts October 6 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 6 @ Bears October 13 at 9:30 AM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 7 Patriots October 20 at 9:30 AM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 8 Packers October 27 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 9 @ Eagles November 3 at 8:20 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 10 Vikings November 10 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 11 @ Lions November 17 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 13 Texans December 1 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 14 @ Titans December 8 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 15 Jets December 15 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 16 @ Raiders December 22 at 4:25 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 17 Titans December 29 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 18 @ Colts January 5 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster

