Leitchfield water main washed out in recent Kentucky storms Published 3:37 pm Friday, May 10, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Sarah Ladd

Kentucky Today

After Gov. Andy Beshear initially reported a Leitchfield hospital needed to relocate its patients after recent Kentucky storms caused a water main to wash out in a flash flood, the administration says that wasn’t necessary.

Email newsletter signup

Around 7,000 people use the same water main in Leitchfield, Beshear said, including two assisted living facilities and two nursing homes. Leitchfield is along the Western Kentucky Parkway and about a two-hour drive from Frankfort.

“The Department for Public Health was making preparations in case it became necessary to relocate patients from health care facilities, but that assistance was not needed,” the administration said Thursday afternoon. “The water main is being assessed to determine next steps.”

No one died and no injuries were reported during the recent storms, Beshear said in his weekly press conference. Seven counties got more than three inches of rain — Grayson, Logan, Marshall, Simpson, Todd, Trigg and Union. Daviess, Grayson and Powell counties suffered damage. Local first responders did water rescues in three counties — Marion, Logan and Simpson.