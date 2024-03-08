Harlan County Courthouse Reports

Compiled by Paul Lunsford.

Civil Lawsuits

Gitsit Solutions, LLC. vs. unknown spouse, if any, of Patricia McKen — foreclosure.

U.S. Bank Trust, N.A. vs. Harry B. Pollis, et al. — foreclosure.

District Court

Oscar Whitehead, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (second offense), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to surrender revoked operator’s license — jury trial scheduled April 30.

Treyvon Allen Long, 29, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, possession of marijuana — continued for arraignment April 29 at 9 a.m.

Elijah Steele, 20, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate — bench warrant (bond set at $100).

James Dean Parrott, speeding (14 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to surrender revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — continued for arraignment May 6 at 9 a.m.

Brian D. Green, 51, speeding (19 miles per hour over the limit) — sentenced to state traffic school.

Joseph Dann, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment April 29.

Brandon Mynhier, two counts of failure to use child restraint device in a vehicle, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, improper registration plate — continued for arraignment April 8.

Marshall Tyler Adams, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal trespassing — jury trial scheduled March 12.

David Edward Karst, menacing, resisting — pretrial conference scheduled March 7.

Clyde McManaway, 51, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), menacing — bench warrant (bond set at $250).

Deanna Marie Farmer, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card — continued for arraignment March 25.

Rachel Garner, second-degree criminal trespassing — jury trial scheduled March 12.

Kresta Farmer, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card — jury trial scheduled March 12.

Dana Neal Howard, second-degree assault, first-degree disorderly conduct, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine) — preliminary hearing scheduled March 11.

Charles Sizemore, 42, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, operating a vehicle with one headlight, no tail lights, failure to wear seat belt — bench warrant.

Zoe Johnson, 20, speeding (14 miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $133 and sentenced to state traffic school.

Brandon Mynhier, 33, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card — continued for arraignment April 8.

Joshua T. Lee, 26, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt — bench warrant.

Joseph Davidson, two counts of fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) — jury trial scheduled March 12.

Christy Ann Elliott, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment March 25.

Roger Dale Bennett, 24, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — failed to appear for hearing.

David Patrick Foster, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment April 29.

Shelby Nolan, 28, expired or no registration plate, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle — failed to appear for hearing.

Antonio Colvin, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. — jury trial scheduled March 12.

Thomas Long, 21, failure to wear seat belt — failed to appear for hearing.

Dax W. Taulbee, 47, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — dismissed on warning.