Harlan County Courthouse Reports
Published 3:09 pm Friday, March 8, 2024
Compiled by Paul Lunsford.
Civil Lawsuits
- Margaret A. Brock vs. Billy R. Brock — support.
- U.S. Bank Trust, N.A. vs. Harry B. Pollis, et al. — foreclosure.
- Margaret A. Brock vs. Heather M. Bargo — support.
- Pine Mountain Land, LLC. vs. Arthur Ronald Lee, et al. — foreclosure.
- HS Financial Group, LLC. vs. Georgia Greene — contract dispute.
- Cathy Clem vs. Don’s Super Saver — premises liability.
- T.D. Bank, N.A. vs. Geona Snellings — seller plaintiff/goods (debt collection).
- Justin Sergent vs. Lacey Sergent — dissolution of marriage.
- Peggy S. Gilbert vs. Franklin D. Saylor III — support.
- Stephanie L. Caudill vs. Steve Caudill — support.
- Gitsit Solutions, LLC. vs. unknown spouse, if any, of Patricia McKen — foreclosure.
- Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC. vs. Brian E. Cornett, et al. — foreclosure.
District Court
- Oscar Whitehead, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (second offense), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to surrender revoked operator’s license — jury trial scheduled April 30.
- Treyvon Allen Long, 29, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, possession of marijuana — continued for arraignment April 29 at 9 a.m.
- Elijah Steele, 20, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate — bench warrant (bond set at $100).
- James Dean Parrott, speeding (14 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to surrender revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — continued for arraignment May 6 at 9 a.m.
- Brian D. Green, 51, speeding (19 miles per hour over the limit) — sentenced to state traffic school.
- Joseph Dann, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment April 29.
- Brandon Mynhier, two counts of failure to use child restraint device in a vehicle, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, improper registration plate — continued for arraignment April 8.
- Marshall Tyler Adams, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal trespassing — jury trial scheduled March 12.
- David Edward Karst, menacing, resisting — pretrial conference scheduled March 7.
- Clyde McManaway, 51, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), menacing — bench warrant (bond set at $250).
- Deanna Marie Farmer, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card — continued for arraignment March 25.
- Rachel Garner, second-degree criminal trespassing — jury trial scheduled March 12.
- Kresta Farmer, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card — jury trial scheduled March 12.
- Dana Neal Howard, second-degree assault, first-degree disorderly conduct, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine) — preliminary hearing scheduled March 11.
- Charles Sizemore, 42, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, operating a vehicle with one headlight, no tail lights, failure to wear seat belt — bench warrant.
- Zoe Johnson, 20, speeding (14 miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $133 and sentenced to state traffic school.
- Brandon Mynhier, 33, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card — continued for arraignment April 8.
- Joshua T. Lee, 26, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt — bench warrant.
- Joseph Davidson, two counts of fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) — jury trial scheduled March 12.
- Christy Ann Elliott, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment March 25.
- Roger Dale Bennett, 24, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — failed to appear for hearing.
- David Patrick Foster, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment April 29.
- Shelby Nolan, 28, expired or no registration plate, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle — failed to appear for hearing.
- Antonio Colvin, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. — jury trial scheduled March 12.
- Thomas Long, 21, failure to wear seat belt — failed to appear for hearing.
- Dax W. Taulbee, 47, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — dismissed on warning.
- Kayla Ely, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment March 25.
Israel Ruben Blas, 34, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — sentenced to state traffic school.
- Michael Allen Bryant, 38, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — failed to appear for hearing.
- Raleigh K. Clark, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card — continued for arraignment.
- Heather Stidham, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), license to be in possession — jury trial scheduled March 12.
- Aaron Nicholas Hawkins, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $143.
- Cecil Sizemore, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment April 29.
- Melissa Y. Lindquist, 57, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — failed to appear for hearing.
- Jacob Morgan Napier, 25, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — failed to appear for hearing.
- Lonnie Joe Tippett, 34 menacing, two counts of resisting arrest, third-degree assault (police/probation officer) — waived to grand jury.
- Daniel Chad Withrow, 43, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, speeding (20 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt — first charge, amended to license to be in possession, pleaded guilty, fined $173 and sentenced to four days in jail, on the first two charges; other charge, dismissed.
- Marshall Adams, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — jury trial scheduled March 12.
- Logan Xavier Shepherd, speeding (13 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment April 29.
- Elizabeth Ann Gross, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — continued for arraignment March 25.
- Zachariah, Franklin Dixon, 29, speeding (13 miles per hour over the limit), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate — failed to appear for hearing.
- Ralph Clayborn, 35, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), no operator’s/moped license — failed to appear for hearing.
- William Williams, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, license to be in possession, license plate not illuminated, obstructed vision and/or no windshield, inadequate silencer (muffler) — jury trial scheduled March 12.