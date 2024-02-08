Harlan County District Court Reports Published 2:46 pm Thursday, February 8, 2024

Compiled by Paul Lunsford.

• Oscar Dewayne Whitehead, 42, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license — jury trial scheduled April 30 at 9 a m.

• Hurlen Couch, 67, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt, license to be in possession, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — continued for arraignment.

• Brad Florek, 48, failure to wear seat belt — failed to appear for hearing.

• Jimmie D. Hartwell, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, no operator’s/moped license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — continued for arraignment Feb. 12.

• Stefanie Renee Couch, 37, insufficient headlights, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — dismissed on proof.

• Jerry Lee Deirth, 62, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Jessica Henson, 43, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting) — jury trial scheduled July 30.

• William Sargent, 48, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle — dismissed.

• Billy Joe Noe, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Feb. 12.

• Matthew Conner Jessey, speeding (21 miles per hour over the limit), operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card — first charge, amended to speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $153; other charges, dismissed.

• Dana Lee Vanover, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, failure to give or improper signal — jury trial scheduled April 30.

• Tyler D. Wilson, two counts of violation of local city ordinance — pretrial conference scheduled March 18.

• Lyndsey Nicole Carmical, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment Feb. 12.

• Billy W. Wynn, 43, vehicle a nuisance, noisy, etc., expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — jury trial scheduled April 30.

• Antonio Colvin, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. — jury trial scheduled March 12.

• Darcy Danielle Harris, 49, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — fist charge, pleaded guilty, fined $143; other charges, dismissed.

• Andy R. Short, 45, speeding (13 miles per hour over the limit), failure to produce insurance card — dismissed by county attorney.

• Paige A. Lewis, 36, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense) — jury trial scheduled July 16.

Joseph Branham, right counts of second-degree cruelty to animals — pretrial conference scheduled March 18.

• Jennifer Simmons, 46, disregarding stop sign, reckless driving — pleaded guilty, fined $233.

• Tom Asher Jr., six counts of illegal take/pursue deer/wild turkey, illegal take/pursue any elk — pretrial conference scheduled Feb. 12.

• Melaney Nantz, 43, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle, failure to wear seat belt — jury trial scheduled June 4.

• Byron Eads, 34, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $208.

• Mallie Ross, 55, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to wear seat belt — first two charges, dismissed on proof; other charge, dismissed on warning.

• Allison Robbins, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor — pretrial conference scheduled March 18.

• Tyler Wilson, 19, all-terrain vehicle violations, operating a vehicle with one headlight — pleaded guilty, fined $183.

• George Bonnelle Chandler, license plate not illuminated, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license — failed to appear for hearing.

• Douglas Lamb, 34, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — dismissed on proof.

• Shayla Nicole Collins, 22, booster seat violations — pleaded guilty, fined $50.

• Timothy D. Brock, 61, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — bench warrant.

• David Dalton Overbay, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense) — pretrial conference scheduled Feb. 12.

John Bates, 41, fourth-degree assault (dating violence with minor injury) — continued for jury trial May 7.

• Roger Ball, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Feb. 19.

• Lazel Jerome Lowe, 49, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — failed to appear for hearing.

• Joseph Riley Hamlett, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Feb. 19.

• Justin Long, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense), possession of marijuana, possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle — jury trial scheduled April 30 at 9 a.m.

• Jacob Fleenor, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment March 18.

• Timothy Middleton, 35, speeding (eight miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), careless driving — jury trial scheduled July 30.

• Kristie Jones, 37, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card — dismissed.

Justin Elbert Wehner, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment Feb. 19.

• Chrissy L. Owens, 45, speeding (24 miles per hour over the limit) — failed to appear for hearing.

• Adam C. Hale, operating a vehicle with one headlight, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — continued for arraignment March 18.

• Steven Lee Jones, speeding (13 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Feb. 12.

• Marshall Tyler Adams, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, no

operator’s/moped license, obstructed vision and/or no windshield — jury trial scheduled March 12.

• Dana Lee Vanover, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, failure to give or improper signal — jury trial scheduled April 30 at 9 a.m.

• Steven Mefford, 54, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — pretrial conference scheduled Feb. 12 at 11 a.m.

• Tonya E. Nash, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Feb. 19.