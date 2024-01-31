Monarchs capture tournament title in Berea

Published 4:00 pm Wednesday, January 31, 2024

By Special to The Harlan Enterprise

Team members include, from left: Torrie Sundy, Reese Caudill, Olivia Caldwell, Jocelyn Hubbard, Piper Hearld, Crissalynn Jones, Kelsey Myers, Lillie Carver, Addison Sanford and Blakely Snelling. (Photo submitted)
Staff Report
The Harlan Monarchs won a fifth-grade tournament over the weekend in Berea with victories over Richmond Heat, Woodford County Sting and Clark County.
Reese Caudill scored 10 in a 26-6 win over the Richmond Heat.
Crissalyn Jones led Harlan with 11 in a 25-14 victory over Clark County.
Jones had 11 in the Monarchs’ 20-6 win against the Woodford County Sting.

