Tyson has grand opening for $355 million plant in Bowling Green Published 12:22 pm Monday, January 29, 2024

Gov. Andy Beshear joined local officials and leaders from Tyson Foods for the grand opening of the company’s new, state-of-the-art food production facility at Bowling Green’s Kentucky Transpark.

The $355 million plant will create nearly 450 full-time jobs and is among the largest investment, job-creation projects announced in Warren County.

Spanning 400,000 square feet, the facility is dedicated to producing popular Tyson Foods brands – Jimmy Dean and Wright Brand bacon – as well as bacon for food service. The plant is expected to output over two million pounds of bacon products each week, meeting escalating demand in retail and food service. Equipped with industry-leading technology, the advanced production facility features high-tech robotics for increased efficiency and workforce safety.

“The economic success we’ve seen in Warren County in the last several years has been impressive,” said Gov. Beshear. “Tyson Foods has played a key role in Bowling Green’s economy for years, and this grand opening marks an exciting next chapter in the company’s long history serving the Commonwealth. I want to thank Tyson Foods and its leadership for their continued belief in this great state and look forward to their continued success in Kentucky.”

Tyson Foods has partnered with Western Kentucky University and Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKYCTC) to establish training programs that will equip the workforce with the skills needed in modern food production.

“We are excited to partner with the state of Kentucky to create jobs, improve workforce skills and contribute to the community of Bowling Green and Warren County,” said Donnie King, president and CEO of Tyson Foods. “We are grateful for the partnerships that made our advanced new food production facility possible.”

Tyson Foods Inc. is one of the world’s largest food companies. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under four generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands, including Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Wright Brand, Aidells, ibp and State Fair. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company employs around 139,000 people.