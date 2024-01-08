Cliff Ronald Davis, 83 Published 11:33 am Monday, January 8, 2024

Clifford Ronald (Ron) Davis age 83, of Knoxville, TN, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 02, 2024 surrounded by his family. Ron was co-owner of Pro Air Filter, a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church, Knoxville and former member of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Maryville and New Hope Presbyterian Church, Knoxville. He was preceded in death by parents, Clifford and Dora Thomas Davis and his partner in life and business, Jim Bruton. Survivors include Happy Angie Bruton Rodes and Husband, Greg and children. Over the years Ron and Jim’s home was full of endearing animals, Holly Golightly being the last survivor. Ron was born and raised in Harlan, KY and graduated from Murray State University, Murray, KY with a bachelor’s degree in music education. Church music and church community involvement was at the core of his life. Ron held numerous choral and band director positions in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee, including band director at Cumberland High School (Cumberland, KY) and Harlan High School (Harlan, KY), director of the Harlan Musettes (girls’ choir) of Harlan High School and the New Hope Presbyterian Church (Knoxville, TN) choir. Ron’s musical abilities, his laugh, his hospitality and his ability to remember (and keep in touch with) everyone he ever met, earned him the well deserved nickname of “Social Moses”. He will be missed by many friends, neighbors, students, colleagues and musicians across the country. Internment will take place at noon, Friday, January 26, 2024 at Resthaven Cemetery, Harlan, KY where he will be buried next to his parents and his beloved Jim Bruton. A Funeral Mass will be held at 3:00 pm, Saturday, January 27, 2024 at St. John’s Episcopal Cathedral, 413 Cumberland Ave., Knoxville, TN, with the Very Right

Reverend John Ross officiating. The service will be live streamed on St. John’s website, https://www.stjohnscathedral. org. Following the Mass, the family will receive friends in the Great Hall of St. John’s Cathedral. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to St. John’s Episcopal Cathedral, PO Box 153, Knoxville, TN 37902. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.