Local motorcycle club shows holiday spirit

The Harlan chapter of the Southern Brothers Motorcycle Club recently threw a pizza party for the folks at Harlan Health and Rehabilitation, supplying food and fun for the residents and the club’s annual Christmas Toy Drive, which provided gifts for more than 200 area children.

According to club treasurer Jaysin Stallard, the folks at the center as well as Southern Brothers Motorcycle Club members had a great time chowing down on pizza, chips and more.

“All the chapters, not just Harlan, try to do a lot of good in their communities,” Stallard said. “We throw a pizza party for a nursing home over in Dryden, Va., with the Southwest Virginia (Southern Brothers) chapter, so this year we decided our chapter would also do that for our nursing home.”

Stallard said the event was met with enthusiasm.

“We had a really good showing,” Stallard said. “We ended up going through 18 pizzas, 20 bags of chips, a friend of ours even brought some candy canes were able to hand out to those who were allowed to have them. We just tried to provide a little cheer during a cold month to those who couldn’t get out and get it themselves.”

In addition to the pizza party, the Southern Brothers also held their annual Toy Drive and giveaway on Sunday, Dec. 18.

“The women in the club were amazing,” Stallard said. “Without them, we really wouldn’t be able to do half of what we’re able to do. They were able to wrap well over 500 gifts. We had some hoverboards, bicycles, we got the best we could.”

After collecting the toys throughout the year, the items are inspected to make sure they’re in good order, wrapped, and distributed.”

“We ended up going to not only the Eastbrook Apartments location, but also the Verda Quick Stop was gracious enough to allow us to do it,” Stallard said. “Not only did we have Santa Claus there we also had a Stormtrooper helping out. The kids not only got a gift, but they were able to get a picture with Santa and a Stormtrooper.”

Stallard said approximately 200 to 250 children were present to enjoy the event.

“We were able to give each kid two or three gifts,” Stallard said.

Stallard explained the toys are collected year-round for the toy drive.

“Last year, we had people giving things in January,” Stallard said. “We just put it up until it’s needed.”

Donations for next year’s toy drive can be made at Slingin’ Ink in downtown Evarts.