Teen Corner: Good friends make our high school adventure a fun ride Published 12:11 pm Friday, December 1, 2023

By Luke Kelly

Guest Columnist

High school is like a wild ride, filled with feelings and crazy stuff. Between stressing over homework and dealing with teenage drama, one thing always keeps me smiling: my friends. I’m thankful for having awesome buddies who are honest and true.

For me, friendship is more than just having someone to goof around with during lunch or chat about the latest gossip. It’s like a safety net, a place where I can be myself without worrying about judgment. Having friends like that is like having a warm hug in a world that sometimes feels too much.

One thing about friends I love is how they’ve got my back. High school can be challenging with all the homework and personal issues. But having friends who care about me is like having a guiding star. Whether it’s a smile when things get rough, someone to talk to, or helping each other with homework, their friendship improves everything.

My adventures and memories with my friends make my high school story awesome. From surviving surprise quizzes to cheering each other on in sports, every part of my teenage years is better because of the laughs and good times we share. These memories are like a collection of remarkable stories I’ll never forget.

But, let’s be real, friendships aren’t always rainbows and sunshine. Just like any other relationship, they need work, understanding, and sometimes saying sorry. Going through tough times with friends has taught me how to talk things out, see things from their side, and why saying sorry is important. These ups and downs have strengthened our friendships like they can handle anything high school throws at us.

To sum it up, as a high schooler trying to figure out this teenage rollercoaster, I’m thankful for having great friends. Good pals are like the secret heroes who make my high school adventure colorful. They turn regular moments into fantastic memories, making this crazy journey not just doable but fun. So, here’s a big shout-out to the friends who are always there for me, making my high school days the best. I appreciate each and every one of them. Thank you for always being there for me, guys. You all are the best there is.