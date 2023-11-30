3 arrested in connection with overdose death of 4-year-old Published 3:24 pm Thursday, November 30, 2023

Lexington Police have announced three people have been arrested, one from Lexington and two from Boyle County, stemming from the overdose death of a 4-year-old child earlier this year.

On Feb. 26th, 2023, Special Victim Section detectives were notified of the death of a 4-year-old at a local hospital. It was determined that the child died from an overdose of Fentanyl. During the investigation, three suspects were identified. Evidence of drug trafficking was also uncovered at a home on Bracktown Road, which led to the opening a Narcotics Enforcement Unit investigation.

Anderson George, 32, was arrested in Lexington, and is being held on $42,500 bond at the Fayette County Detention Center on the following charges as a result of the death:

Manslaughter 2 nd Degree.

Degree. Trafficking in Control Substance 1 st Degree (Fentanyl).

Degree (Fentanyl). Wanton Endangerment 1 st Degree (2 Counts).

Degree (2 Counts). Tampering with Physical Evidence.

In addition to the charges stemming from the overdose, George was also charged by the Narcotics Enforcement Unit with:

Trafficking in Control Substances (Aggravated – Fentanyl).

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Importing Fentanyl.

Briana Turpin, 26, was arrested in Boyle County on the following charges:

Manslaughter 2 nd Degree.

Degree. Trafficking in Control Substance 1 st Degree (Fentanyl).

Degree (Fentanyl). Wanton Endangerment 1 st Degree (2 Counts).

Degree (2 Counts). Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Raven Houston, 18, was arrested in Boyle County on the following charges:

Manslaughter 2 nd Degree.

Degree. Trafficking in Control Substance 1 st Degree (Fentanyl).

Degree (Fentanyl). Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree (2 Counts).

Both Turpin and Houston were being held without bond at the Boyle County Detention Center pending their extradition to Fayette County to answer the charges.