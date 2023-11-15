Voluntary recall issued for Frito-Lay snack

Frito-Lay has issued a voluntary recall of 16,100 bags of 6 ¼ oz. Off The Eaten Path Chickpea Veggie Crisps in Kentucky and 25 other states, that may contain undeclared milk ingredients due to the unintended presence of caramel seasoned crisps.
The recall is the result of an investigation following a consumer complaint. Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume product contained inside the recalled bags.
Consumers would have been able to purchase them as early as September 13, 2023. The product covered by this recall was distributed to retail stores in the following states, as well as e-commerce customers: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
The affected product must have a UPC Code of 02840020646, a use by date of March 12, 2024, as well as one of these manufacturing codes: 55432514MH, 55432516MH, or 55432517MH. A photo of the product accompanies this story.
No other Off The Eaten Path products, flavors, sizes or variety packs are affected by this recall.
No allergic reactions related to this matter have been reported to date. If consumers have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, they are encouraged not to consume the product and discard it immediately. Frito-Lay has informed the FDA of this action.
Consumers with the product described below can contact Off The Eaten Path Consumer Relations at 1-844-683-7284 (from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Central Time, Monday-Friday).