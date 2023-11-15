HC runner Daniels sets event record while winning Louisville race

Published 12:30 pm Wednesday, November 15, 2023

By Special to The Harlan Enterprise

Tanner Daniels (Photo by Scott Warren)

Staff Report

Tanner Daniels continued his record-setting year Saturday at the Lloyd White Memorial Distance Festival.

He won the 1,600-meter run at the Louisville competition with a new event record time of 4:39.50.

Daniels will race again on Saturday in Louisville for the Cross Country National Youth Championships.

