Wallins man faces charges after allegedly driving into house Published 10:30 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023

A Wallins man is facing charges including tampering with evidence and first-degree criminal mischief after allegedly driving his vehicle into a residence.

Cory York, 30, was arrested on Sunday by Kentucky State Police.

According to a news release, KSP Post 10, Harlan, received a report of a vehicle striking a home in the Wallins community at approximately 6 a.m. A trooper responded to the scene and opened an investigation. Witnesses advised the vehicle which had struck the residence left the scene before the trooper arrived. The trooper later located the vehicle and placed York under arrest.

York was charged with Tampering with physical evidence, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, first-degree criminal mischief, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, and failure to produce an insurance card. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.