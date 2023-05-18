Beshear appoints Jefferson Co. Commonwealth’s Attorney, new Personnel Cabinet Secretary Published 10:38 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Wednesday that he has appointed Gerina D. Whethers as the Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney, replacing Thomas B. Wine, who died earlier this month at the age of 67.

Whethers has been serving as secretary of the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet, having been one of Gov. Beshear’s first appointments when he took office in December 2019. Prior to that, she led two divisions in the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office, and overall has 20 years of public service, including her time in the courtroom as a prosecutor in the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office.

“Gerina has the vast legal experience required as well as the dedication and compassion needed to best serve the people of Louisville,” Beshear said. “Having worked together for many years, from our time in the Attorney General’s Office to my current cabinet, I have seen firsthand how talented Gerina is, and I am proud to appoint her Commonwealth’s Attorney for Jefferson County.”

Whethers holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of Louisville with a minor in pan-African studies. She also holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Louisville’s Brandeis School of Law.

The appointment makes Whethers the first African American woman to serve in that post in Jefferson County. She will serve through the remainder of Wine’s term, which ends in January 2025.

To fill the post of Personnel Cabinet Secretary being vacated by Whethers, Beshear has named Mary Elizabeth Bailey of Frankfort.

Bailey has worked in state government, specifically in human resources, for more than 25 years and is currently serving as the deputy secretary of the cabinet.

“Mary Elizabeth has dedicated her career to public service and to helping our public servants,” the Governor stated. “I cannot think of a better person to fill this role than Mary Elizabeth, who has long worked to support our hardworking state employees.”

Both appointments are effective Friday, May 19.