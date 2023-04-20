Evarts man charged with assault Published 11:13 am Thursday, April 20, 2023

Steven Shepherd, 45, of Evarts, was arrested by the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday.

A news release states Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of a woman being assaulted in the Evarts area.

Dispatchers advised the deputies they could hear the woman being assaulted while they were on the call.

When deputies arrived on the scene, Shepherd became combative, assaulting a deputy as police attempted to place him under arrest. Deputies then made contact with the woman and called for an ambulance due to her injuries. LifeGuard EMS responded to the scene and transported the woman to a medical facility for treatment.

Shephard was charged with second-degree assault, second-degree strangulation, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree assault (police officer), resisting arrest, and alcohol intoxication in a public place. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $15,000 full cash bond.