Green Dragons no-hit Cordia Published 5:16 pm Monday, April 10, 2023

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

Donovan Montanaro hit two home runs and Jaedyn Gist added another as Harlan no-hit visiting Cordia 19-0 on Thursday.

The Dragons scored 19 runs and had 13 hits, including five for extra bases.

Besides the home runs, Freyer doubled and singled for the Green Dragons. Jake Brewer and Brody Owens each singled twice. Baylor Varner added a triple. Ethan Farley, Luke Luttrell and Matthew Nunez each singled once.

Brewer and Montanaro each had two RBIs. Varner and Gist added two stolen bases apiece. Aiden Johnson and Jared Moore each walked twice.

Cordia’s pitchers combined to walk ten Harlan batters and hit another with a pitch.

The Harlan batters were patient throughout the game. Cordia fanned two Dragons on the day.

Freyer, Cameren Maples and Brewer combined on the no-hitter. The three Harlan pitchers combined to strike out eight in the three-inning contest.

Freyer picked up the victory on the mound.

The Dragons saw their three-game winning streak snapped in an 8-6 loss to Somerset Christian on Saturday but rebounded with a 5-0 victory the same day.

Harlan (6-5) will play Middlesboro on Monday and Tuesday.

Cordia (1-6) will open 14h Region All “A” Classic action on Tuesday.