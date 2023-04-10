Five dead, eight injured in mass shooting at Louisville bank Published 12:26 pm Monday, April 10, 2023

Kentucky Lantern

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and leadership with Louisville Metro Police Department asked people to pray and provided further details at a Monday morning news conference on a mass shooting that killed five people, including the shooter, in downtown Louisville at Old National Bank.

Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said officers arrived at the downtown bank within three minutes of being dispatched after receiving a report of an active shooter at 8:30 a.m. ET and exchanged gunfire with the lone suspect.

“Ultimately that suspect did die on the scene. We’re trying to confirm if that suspect got a self-inflicted gunshot wound or was killed by officers,” Humphrey said.

He said four of the five dead from the shooting were found deceased inside the bank and that officers are trying to contact families of the victims. Eight injured were taken to the University of Louisville hospital, with two in critical condition.

One of those in critical condition is a LMPD officer, and another officer had “non-critical injuries.”

Humphrey said that there was no active threat and that the investigation into the shooting would take “pretty much into the night.” He said officers believe the lone shooter was a previous employee of the bank but were still trying to establish a connection to the business.

“We will find ways to love and support one another and the families and friends who have been directly impacted by these acts of gun violence, and we will come together as a community to work to prevent these horrific acts of gun violence from continuing here and around the state,” said Louisivlle Mayor Craig Greenberg.

Greenberg said that the city is a “stronger community” because of the work of law enforcement and said his prayers go out to the victims and their friends and families.

Beshear said he had a “close friend” that “didn’t make it” in the shooting and another one who was being treated at the hospital.

“This is awful,” Beshear said. “We’ve got to wrap our arms around these families. And everybody who needs it, don’t be afraid to get some help.”