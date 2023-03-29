Arkansas signee says Cats have gems in Bradshaw and Edwards Published 3:02 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023

McDonald’s All-American Baye Fall of Accelerated Prep Academy will be playing at Arkansas next season and is already “excited” about competing in the Southeastern Conference.

He will be facing two players: Kentucky signees Aaron Bradshaw and Justin Edwards. He’s played against both future Cats and was at the McDonald’s All-American game in Houston this week with them.

“He’s my guy,” the 6-10 Fall said about Bradshaw. “Good friend and really cool. He is really good. I respect him. He is one of the best players in our class. He is a good center and a do-it-all kind of player.

“Him and Justin Edwards, I played with them and they are great and also great guys. They should be really good together.”

What does he like best about Edwards?

“Justin is also a do-it-all guy. He can pass, score and really shoot,” Fall said. “I like his shot. Both him and Aaron are great players. Kentucky should be really glad to have them both and it will be great playing against them next year.”

Kentucky signee Reed Sheppard played against Edwards last season and knows how special he is. Sheppard’s coach, Nate Valentine, said Edwards was one of the best high school players he’s ever seen play.

“He is crazy good. He is big. He can shoot. He is long and athletic,” Sheppard said. “He plays how he wants to play. He is just super, super good and I am really glad he is going to be on my team.”

Edwards had 19 points and seven rebounds in a state title win that gave his team its second straight Pennsylvania championship. With the game being played in Hershey, he got a giant Hershey candy bar to go with the championship trophy.