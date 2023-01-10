Dragons advance deep in All A Published 2:30 pm Tuesday, January 10, 2023

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing Writer

It’s time for the 13th Region All A Tournament, and the Harlan Green Dragons have stepped up play in the last three years at this time.

The back-to-back-to-back region champions nailed 12 3-pointers, with Kaleb McLendon hitting six while Trenton Cole nailed four.

Junior guard Kyler McLendon led the Green Dragons with 22 points, and senior guard Kaleb McLendon poured in 20 points. Will Austin followed with 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

Eighth-grade guard Trenton Cole added 12 points, while senior guard Jaedyn Gist finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Micah Engle, a senior guard, led Lynn Camp with 20 points and eight rebounds. Senior forward Duane Sparks and Ethan Byrd each scored 12.

The Green Dragons took advantage of 22 Lynn Camp turnovers.

The McLendon’s combined to score all 22 points for the Dragons in the opening quarter as Harlan took a 22-15 advantage.

Kyler McLendon had eight points in the second period, and Gist scored six as the Green Dragons went into the locker room leading 44-21.

Austin tossed in seven points, and Cole hit a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter as the Harlan lead swelled to 68-33.

The fourth quarter featured a running clock. Engle scored 11 of Lynn Camp’s 15 points in the period.

Kaleb McLendon nailed six 3-pointers for the game, and Cole made four. Harlan hit 12 of 34 from behind the arc.

The Dragons held a 35-25 rebounding advantage. Sparks had seven for the Wildcats. Kaleb McLendon added seven for Harlan.

Harlan (14-2) defeated Barbourville in the semi-finals on Monday 70-60 and will face Jackson City in the finals tonight.

Harlan will travel to Clay County on Thursday before hosting Bell County in a girls-boys district doubleheader on Friday.

HHS routs Knox

Kyler McLendon and Gist scored 28 points on Thursday as the Green Dragons rolled to a 95-48 win over Knox Central.

McLendon nailed seven 3-pointers, and brother Kaleb McLendon nailed three for the Dragons.

Kaleb McLendon finished with 15 points. Austin followed with 11 points. Connor Daniels scored five points, while Dylan Cox added four points. Jacob Clark tossed in three points. Cameron Maples had one.

Harlan sent the Panthers to 0-14 on the season, while the Green Dragons improved to 12-2.

The Dragons jumped out to a 34-12 advantage after eight minutes of play. The lead swelled to 50-34 at intermission and 79-38 after the third period.

Harlan outscored the Panthers 17-10 in the final quarter.

Knox Central had won the last 12 games against the Dragons. Harlan’s previous win was a 72-66 overtime victory in 2005.

Sophomore guard Austin Bargo led the Panthers with 11 points. Evan Hobbs, a junior forward, scored 10.