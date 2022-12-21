Black Bears capture two games at King of Bluegrass Published 5:33 pm Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Harlan County wrapped up the King of the Bluegrass on Tuesday, collecting two wins and dropping two others against some of the best teams in the state.

Louisville Trinity used a 23-12 outburst in the fourth quarter on Tuesday as the Shamrocks claimed a 74-62 to win the Consolation Bracket of the Championship game.

Junior guard Andrae Vasser poured in 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while senior guard Cameron McClain scored 24 to lead Trinity to the victory.

Freshman Jayden Johnson contributed 12 points for the 8-2 Shamrocks.

Junior guard Trent Noah led Harlan County with 20 points and nine rebounds. Sophomore guard Maddox Huff and senior guard Daniel Carmical scored 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Jonah Swanner added nine points for the Bears. Jaycee Carter tossed in five, and Caleb Johnson had two.

The Black Bears took a 20-17 advantage after one quarter but trialed 33-31 at halftime and 51-50 after the third period.

Trinity outrebounded HC 34-25. The Bears committed 10 turnovers, while the Shamrocks had six.

Harlan County shot 48 percent (22 of 46) from the field. Trinity hit 30 of 61 from the field for 49 percent.

Carmical, Huff, Noah, and Swanner all played the entire 32 minutes of the game.

The Bears fell to Lyon County 76-73 to open the tournament and defeated host Fairdale 69-46 on Sunday.

Harlan County (7-3) takes on Soddy Daisy (Tenn ) on Dec. 28 in the Smoky Mountain Winter Classic at Gatlinburg. The tournament concludes on Dec. 30, with the Bears playing three games.

HC will host South Laurel on Jan. 5

—————

Harlan County trailed 17-13 after one quarter and 31-27 at halftime.

With seven minutes left in regulation, Male held a 51-44 advantage before the Black Bears fought back to post a 62-59 win on Monday.

Huff nailed a 3-pointer with 81 seconds left to give HCHS an edge. Huff and Noah each hit two free throws in the final 18 seconds. Defensive stops by the Bears allowed Harlan to pull out the victory.

Huff powered the Bears with 28 points. Noah tossed in 14 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, while Carmical scored 12 points. Swanner followed with six points, and Carter added two.

Freshman guard Cole Edelen hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 27 points to lead the defending Seventh-Region championship Bulldogs. Jayson Gaseway and Jack Edelen each contributed 10 points. Demetris White tallied nine.

Both teams nailed 10 3-pointers apiece.

Harlan County held a 26-21 rebounding advantage.