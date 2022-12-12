KSP Post 10 welcomes new troopers Published 3:37 pm Monday, December 12, 2022

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced that 38 cadets have graduated from the agency’s basic training academy and are now ready to report for duty across the commonwealth with a focus on creating a better and safer Kentucky.

Cadets reported to the KSP training academy on June 5, 2022, to embark upon 24 weeks of intense training to learn the job skills necessary to perform the duties of a state trooper. Graduating cadets pledged to uphold the mission of KSP by promoting public safety through service, integrity, and professionalism using partnerships to prevent, reduce and deter crime and the fear of crime, enhance highway safety through education and enforcement, safeguard property and protect individual rights.

The KSP Training Academy provides cadets with best practices, the latest technology training, and legal information to help make the commonwealth’s streets safer, communities stronger, and the nation more secure through exceptional law enforcement. The graduates of Cadet Class 102 received more than 1,000 hours of classroom and field study in subjects such as constitutional law, juvenile, and traffic law, use of force, weapons training, defensive tactics, first aid, high-speed vehicle pursuit, criminal investigation, computer literacy, hostage negotiations, evidence collection, radio procedures, search and seizure, crash investigation, drug identification, traffic control, crowd control, armed robbery response, electronic crimes, sex crimes, hate crimes, domestic violence, bomb threats, and hazardous materials.

KSP Post 10 Captain Danny Caudill is excited to welcome new troopers to Harlan. Captain Caudill said, “ We are excited to welcome three new troopers to Post 10 and look forward to watching them grow.”

The Post 10 graduates of the 102nd KSP Training Academy included: Colby Amburgey, Garner, Ky., John Hoskins, London, Ky., and Elizabeth Smith, Manchester, Ky.

Trooper Colby Amburgey received the Commissioner’s Commitment to Excellence Award. This is presented to the cadet who has demonstrated leadership, the desire to get the job done, and is always determined to be the best every day.

KSP’s recruitment branch is currently accepting applications for the upcoming cadet class 103, which is slated to begin on February 26, 2023. The deadline to apply is by the close of business on November 25.