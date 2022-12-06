Main Street structure damaged by fire Published 1:49 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

The Harlan City Fire Department responded to a fire at a house In the city of Harlan on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

According to a news release, at approximately 12:25 p.m., the Harlan City Fire Department was paged out in response to a report of a fire at a house on South Main Street in Harlan. Harlan City Fire Engine 4 left the station with personnel immediately able to observe smoke from the blaze. Firefighters arrived on the scene, put on their gear, and proceeded to work to fight the fire. Once the flames were extinguished from the front of the structure, crews entered and began fighting the fire inside. By 12:45 p.m., the fire was under control. Crews were pulled from the inside of the structure at approximately 1:10 p.m. due to possible instability of the structure’s roof.

All crews were cleared from the scene at approximately 5:30 p.m.

One tenant was checked at the scene by Lifeguard EMS. No injuries were reported.