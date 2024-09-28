How to Watch the Braves vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 28 Published 7:19 am Saturday, September 28, 2024

Adam Frazier and the Kansas City Royals will try to beat Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves when the teams square off on Saturday at 7:20 p.m. ET.

Braves vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024

Saturday, September 28, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fourth in MLB action with 209 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Atlanta is 10th in MLB with a .416 slugging percentage.

The Braves’ .243 batting average ranks 14th in MLB.

Atlanta has the No. 16 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (690 total runs).

The Braves’ .309 on-base percentage is 16th in baseball.

The Braves strike out nine times per game to rank 20th in MLB.

Atlanta has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.50).

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace MLB.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.207).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Reynaldo Lopez makes the start for the Braves, his 25th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 2.03 ERA and 137 strikeouts through 128 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday, Sept. 10, the right-hander tossed one scoreless inning against the Washington Nationals while surrendering one hit.

Lopez enters this matchup with 13 quality starts under his belt this season.

Lopez is trying to secure his 21st start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

In eight of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/20/2024 Marlins L 4-3 Away Charlie Morton Valente Bellozo 9/21/2024 Marlins W 6-2 Away Max Fried Adam Oller 9/22/2024 Marlins W 5-4 Away Grant Holmes Darren McCaughan 9/24/2024 Mets W 5-1 Home Spencer Schwellenbach Luis Severino 9/27/2024 Royals W 3-0 Home Max Fried Brady Singer 9/28/2024 Royals – Home Reynaldo López Seth Lugo 9/29/2024 Royals – Home Spencer Schwellenbach Cole Ragans 9/30/2024 Mets – Home Max Fried Sean Manaea 9/30/2024 Mets – Home Chris Sale David Peterson

