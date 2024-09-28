Braves vs. Royals: Betting Preview for Sept. 28 Published 5:33 am Saturday, September 28, 2024

Atlanta Braves (87-71) will play the Kansas City Royals (85-75) at Truist Park on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Currently sitting at 98 RBI, Matt Olson will be looking to drive in his 100th run of the year.

At +125, the Royals are listed as the moneyline underdogs in this matchup versus the Braves, who are listed at -150. The total for this game is 7.5. The odds to eclipse the over are -115, while the odds are -105 to go under.

Braves vs. Royals Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024

Saturday, September 28, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -150

Braves -150 Moneyline Underdog: Royals +125

Royals +125 Over/Under: 7.5 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Reynaldo Lopez makes the start for the Braves, his 25th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 2.03 ERA and 137 strikeouts through 128 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Tuesday, Sept. 10 against the Washington Nationals, when he went one scoreless inning while giving up one hit.

Lopez is trying to record his 14th quality start of the season in this matchup.

Lopez has put up 20 starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in eight of his 24 appearances this season.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fourth-best in baseball with 209 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks 10th in MLB, slugging .416.

The Braves’ .243 batting average ranks 14th in MLB.

Atlanta ranks 16th in runs scored with 690 (4.4 per game).

The Braves are 16th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .309.

The Braves strike out 9 times per game, the No. 20 mark in baseball.

Atlanta has the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.50).

Atlanta’s pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.207).

