How to Watch MLB Baseball on Saturday, Sept. 28: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 2:24 am Saturday, September 28, 2024
The New York Mets versus the Milwaukee Brewers is one of many compelling options on today’s MLB schedule.
Here you can find info on live coverage of all of today’s MLB action.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Sept. 28
Pittsburgh Pirates (75-85) at New York Yankees (93-67)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Luis Gil (15-6, 3.27 ERA)
- Pirates Starter: Paul Skenes (11-3, 1.99 ERA)
Chicago White Sox (39-121) at Detroit Tigers (86-74)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- Tigers Starter: TBA
- White Sox Starter: Sean Burke (1-0, 1.93 ERA)
Cincinnati Reds (76-84) at Chicago Cubs (82-78)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks (4-12, 6.28 ERA)
- Reds Starter: Rhett Lowder (2-2, 1.4 ERA)
Miami Marlins (60-100) at Toronto Blue Jays (74-86)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 3:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- Blue Jays Starter: Yariel Rodriguez (1-7, 4.41 ERA)
- Marlins Starter: Xzavion Curry (1-2, 5.02 ERA)
St. Louis Cardinals (82-78) at San Francisco Giants (79-81)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- Giants Starter: Blake Snell (5-3, 3.12 ERA)
- Cardinals Starter: Andre Pallante (8-8, 3.71 ERA)
Philadelphia Phillies (94-66) at Washington Nationals (70-90)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore (10-12, 4.04 ERA)
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler (16-7, 2.56 ERA)
Tampa Bay Rays (79-81) at Boston Red Sox (80-80)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford (9-15, 4.17 ERA)
- Rays Starter: Shane Baz (3-3, 3.07 ERA)
Houston Astros (87-73) at Cleveland Guardians (92-68)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Ben Lively (13-9, 3.8 ERA)
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander (4-6, 5.55 ERA)
New York Mets (87-71) at Milwaukee Brewers (92-68)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:15 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Brewers Starter: Jared Koenig (9-4, 2.51 ERA)
- Mets Starter: José Quintana (10-9, 3.74 ERA)
Baltimore Orioles (89-71) at Minnesota Twins (82-78)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Twins Starter: Zebby Matthews (1-3, 5.71 ERA)
- Orioles Starter: Albert Suarez (8-7, 3.74 ERA)
Kansas City Royals (85-75) at Atlanta Braves (87-71)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- Braves Starter: Reynaldo López (8-5, 2.03 ERA)
- Royals Starter: Seth Lugo (16-9, 3.03 ERA)
San Diego Padres (92-68) at Arizona Diamondbacks (88-72)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- Diamondbacks Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez (3-4, 5.56 ERA)
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish (7-3, 3.31 ERA)
Los Angeles Dodgers (96-64) at Colorado Rockies (61-99)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- Rockies Starter: Antonio Senzatela (0-0, 3.38 ERA)
- Dodgers Starter: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-2, 2.96 ERA)
Texas Rangers (76-84) at Los Angeles Angels (63-97)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning (6-13, 5.29 ERA)
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney (5-14, 3.98 ERA)
Oakland Athletics (69-91) at Seattle Mariners (83-77)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo (9-3, 2.89 ERA)
- Athletics Starter: Joey Estes (7-9, 4.99 ERA)
