Titans vs. Dolphins Monday Night Football: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 4

Published 9:50 pm Friday, September 27, 2024

By Data Skrive

On Monday, September 30, 2024 at Hard Rock Stadium, the Tennessee Titans (0-3) will fight to end their three-game losing streak as they are 1.5-point underdogs against the Miami Dolphins (1-2). The contest’s point total is listed at 36.5.

The Titans’ betting trends and insights can be seen below before you wager on their matchup against Dolphins.

Titans vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here’s a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Miami Moneyline Tennessee Moneyline
BetMGM Dolphins (-1) 36.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Dolphins (-1.5) 36.5 -118 +100 Bet on this game at FanDuel
Bet365 Dolphins (-1) 36.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game at bet365

Tennessee vs. Miami Game Info

  • When: Monday, September 30, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
  • TV Info: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Titans vs. Dolphins Betting Insights

  • Tennessee is winless against the spread this season.
  • The Titans don’t have a win ATS (0-2) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this year.
  • Tennessee has had one game (of three) hit the over this season.
  • Miami has compiled a 0-3-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Dolphins have no wins ATS (0-2) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this season.
  • None of Miami’s three games with a set total this season has hit the over.

