MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 28
Published 9:34 pm Friday, September 27, 2024
In a Saturday MLB slate that has a lot of exciting contests, the New York Mets versus the Milwaukee Brewers is a game to see.
There is MLB action on Saturday, and we’ve got you covered with the betting info you need.
MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 28
Pittsburgh Pirates (74-85) at New York Yankees (93-66)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Yankees -140
- Moneyline Underdog: Pirates +115
- Total: 7.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)
- Prediction: Yankees 5, Pirates 4
- Moneyline Pick: Yankees (-140) over the Pirates (+115)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Luis Gil (15-6, 3.27 ERA)
- Pirates Starter: Paul Skenes (11-3, 1.99 ERA)
Chicago White Sox (39-121) at Detroit Tigers (86-74)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Tigers
- Moneyline Underdog: White Sox
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Tigers 6, White Sox 2
- Moneyline Pick: Tigers () over the White Sox ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Tigers Starter: TBA
- White Sox Starter: Sean Burke (1-0, 1.93 ERA)
Cincinnati Reds (76-84) at Chicago Cubs (82-78)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Cubs
- Moneyline Underdog: Reds
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Cubs 6, Reds 5
- Moneyline Pick: Cubs () over the Reds ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks (4-12, 6.28 ERA)
- Reds Starter: Rhett Lowder (2-2, 1.40 ERA)
Miami Marlins (59-100) at Toronto Blue Jays (74-85)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Blue Jays
- Moneyline Underdog: Marlins
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Blue Jays 5, Marlins 4
- Moneyline Pick: Blue Jays () over the Marlins ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Blue Jays Starter: Yariel Rodriguez (1-7, 4.41 ERA)
- Marlins Starter: TBA
St. Louis Cardinals (81-78) at San Francisco Giants (79-80)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Giants
- Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Giants 5, Cardinals 4
- Moneyline Pick: Giants () over the Cardinals ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Giants Starter: Blake Snell (5-3, 3.12 ERA)
- Cardinals Starter: Andre Pallante (8-8, 3.71 ERA)
Philadelphia Phillies (94-65) at Washington Nationals (69-90)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Phillies -225
- Moneyline Underdog: Nationals +180
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Phillies 5, Nationals 4
- Moneyline Pick: Phillies (-225) over the Nationals (+180)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore (10-12, 4.04 ERA)
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler (16-7, 2.56 ERA)
Tampa Bay Rays (78-81) at Boston Red Sox (80-79)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Red Sox
- Moneyline Underdog: Rays
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Red Sox 5, Rays 4
- Moneyline Pick: Red Sox () over the Rays ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford (9-15, 4.17 ERA)
- Rays Starter: Shane Baz (3-3, 3.07 ERA)
Houston Astros (86-73) at Cleveland Guardians (92-67)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Guardians -115
- Moneyline Underdog: Astros -105
- Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Guardians 4, Astros 3
- Moneyline Pick: Guardians (-115) over the Astros (-105)
- Total Pick: Under 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Ben Lively (13-9, 3.80 ERA)
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander (4-6, 5.55 ERA)
New York Mets (87-70) at Milwaukee Brewers (91-68)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Brewers
- Moneyline Underdog: Mets
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Brewers 5, Mets 4
- Moneyline Pick: Brewers () over the Mets ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Venue: American Family Field
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Brewers Starter: Frankie Montás (7-11, 4.85 ERA)
- Mets Starter: TBA
Baltimore Orioles (88-71) at Minnesota Twins (82-77)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Twins
- Moneyline Underdog: Orioles
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Twins 6, Orioles 5
- Moneyline Pick: Twins () over the Orioles ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Venue: Target Field
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Twins Starter: Zebby Matthews (1-3, 5.71 ERA)
- Orioles Starter: Albert Suarez (8-7, 3.74 ERA)
Kansas City Royals (85-74) at Atlanta Braves (86-71)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Braves
- Moneyline Underdog: Royals
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Braves 5, Royals 4
- Moneyline Pick: Braves () over the Royals ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Venue: Truist Park
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Braves Starter: Grant Holmes (2-1, 3.88 ERA)
- Royals Starter: Seth Lugo (16-9, 3.03 ERA)
San Diego Padres (91-68) at Arizona Diamondbacks (88-71)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Moneyline Underdog: Padres
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Diamondbacks 6, Padres 5
- Moneyline Pick: Diamondbacks () over the Padres ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Venue: Chase Field
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Diamondbacks Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez (3-4, 5.56 ERA)
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish (6-3, 3.18 ERA)
Los Angeles Dodgers (95-64) at Colorado Rockies (61-98)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers -275
- Moneyline Underdog: Rockies +220
- Total: 11 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Dodgers 5, Rockies 4
- Moneyline Pick: Dodgers (-275) over the Rockies (+220)
- Total Pick: Under 11 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Venue: Coors Field
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Rockies Starter: Antonio Senzatela (0-0, 3.38 ERA)
- Dodgers Starter: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-2, 2.96 ERA)
Texas Rangers (75-84) at Los Angeles Angels (63-96)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Angels -155
- Moneyline Underdog: Rangers +125
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Angels 6, Rangers 5
- Moneyline Pick: Angels (125) over the Rangers (-155)
- Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning (6-13, 5.29 ERA)
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney (5-14, 3.98 ERA)
Oakland Athletics (69-90) at Seattle Mariners (82-77)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Mariners
- Moneyline Underdog: Athletics
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Mariners 5, Athletics 3
- Moneyline Pick: Mariners () over the Athletics ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo (8-3, 3.02 ERA)
- Athletics Starter: Joey Estes (7-9, 4.99 ERA)
