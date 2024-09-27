MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 28 Published 9:34 pm Friday, September 27, 2024

In a Saturday MLB slate that has a lot of exciting contests, the New York Mets versus the Milwaukee Brewers is a game to see.

There is MLB action on Saturday, and we’ve got you covered with the betting info you need.

MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 28

Pittsburgh Pirates (74-85) at New York Yankees (93-66)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Yankees -140

Yankees -140 Moneyline Underdog: Pirates +115

Pirates +115 Total: 7.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)

7.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under) Prediction: Yankees 5, Pirates 4

Yankees 5, Pirates 4 Moneyline Pick: Yankees (-140) over the Pirates (+115)

Yankees (-140) over the Pirates (+115) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Luis Gil (15-6, 3.27 ERA)

Luis Gil (15-6, 3.27 ERA) Pirates Starter: Paul Skenes (11-3, 1.99 ERA)

Chicago White Sox (39-121) at Detroit Tigers (86-74)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Moneyline Underdog: White Sox

White Sox Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Tigers 6, White Sox 2

Tigers 6, White Sox 2 Moneyline Pick: Tigers () over the White Sox ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Tigers Starter: TBA

TBA White Sox Starter: Sean Burke (1-0, 1.93 ERA)

Cincinnati Reds (76-84) at Chicago Cubs (82-78)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Moneyline Underdog: Reds

Reds Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Cubs 6, Reds 5

Cubs 6, Reds 5 Moneyline Pick: Cubs () over the Reds ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks (4-12, 6.28 ERA)

Kyle Hendricks (4-12, 6.28 ERA) Reds Starter: Rhett Lowder (2-2, 1.40 ERA)

Miami Marlins (59-100) at Toronto Blue Jays (74-85)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Moneyline Underdog: Marlins

Marlins Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Blue Jays 5, Marlins 4

Blue Jays 5, Marlins 4 Moneyline Pick: Blue Jays () over the Marlins ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNET

SNET

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Blue Jays Starter: Yariel Rodriguez (1-7, 4.41 ERA)

Yariel Rodriguez (1-7, 4.41 ERA) Marlins Starter: TBA

St. Louis Cardinals (81-78) at San Francisco Giants (79-80)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Giants

Giants Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals

Cardinals Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Giants 5, Cardinals 4

Giants 5, Cardinals 4 Moneyline Pick: Giants () over the Cardinals ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Giants Starter: Blake Snell (5-3, 3.12 ERA)

Blake Snell (5-3, 3.12 ERA) Cardinals Starter: Andre Pallante (8-8, 3.71 ERA)

Philadelphia Phillies (94-65) at Washington Nationals (69-90)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Phillies -225

Phillies -225 Moneyline Underdog: Nationals +180

Nationals +180 Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Phillies 5, Nationals 4

Phillies 5, Nationals 4 Moneyline Pick: Phillies (-225) over the Nationals (+180)

Phillies (-225) over the Nationals (+180) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore (10-12, 4.04 ERA)

MacKenzie Gore (10-12, 4.04 ERA) Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler (16-7, 2.56 ERA)

Tampa Bay Rays (78-81) at Boston Red Sox (80-79)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Moneyline Underdog: Rays

Rays Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Red Sox 5, Rays 4

Red Sox 5, Rays 4 Moneyline Pick: Red Sox () over the Rays ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

NESN

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford (9-15, 4.17 ERA)

Kutter Crawford (9-15, 4.17 ERA) Rays Starter: Shane Baz (3-3, 3.07 ERA)

Houston Astros (86-73) at Cleveland Guardians (92-67)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Guardians -115

Guardians -115 Moneyline Underdog: Astros -105

Astros -105 Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Guardians 4, Astros 3

Guardians 4, Astros 3 Moneyline Pick: Guardians (-115) over the Astros (-105)

Guardians (-115) over the Astros (-105) Total Pick: Under 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Ben Lively (13-9, 3.80 ERA)

Ben Lively (13-9, 3.80 ERA) Astros Starter: Justin Verlander (4-6, 5.55 ERA)

New York Mets (87-70) at Milwaukee Brewers (91-68)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Moneyline Underdog: Mets

Mets Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Brewers 5, Mets 4

Brewers 5, Mets 4 Moneyline Pick: Brewers () over the Mets ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Brewers Starter: Frankie Montás (7-11, 4.85 ERA)

Frankie Montás (7-11, 4.85 ERA) Mets Starter: TBA

Baltimore Orioles (88-71) at Minnesota Twins (82-77)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Twins

Twins Moneyline Underdog: Orioles

Orioles Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Twins 6, Orioles 5

Twins 6, Orioles 5 Moneyline Pick: Twins () over the Orioles ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Venue: Target Field

Target Field Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Twins Starter: Zebby Matthews (1-3, 5.71 ERA)

Zebby Matthews (1-3, 5.71 ERA) Orioles Starter: Albert Suarez (8-7, 3.74 ERA)

Kansas City Royals (85-74) at Atlanta Braves (86-71)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Braves

Braves Moneyline Underdog: Royals

Royals Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Braves 5, Royals 4

Braves 5, Royals 4 Moneyline Pick: Braves () over the Royals ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Grant Holmes (2-1, 3.88 ERA)

Grant Holmes (2-1, 3.88 ERA) Royals Starter: Seth Lugo (16-9, 3.03 ERA)

San Diego Padres (91-68) at Arizona Diamondbacks (88-71)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Moneyline Underdog: Padres

Padres Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Diamondbacks 6, Padres 5

Diamondbacks 6, Padres 5 Moneyline Pick: Diamondbacks () over the Padres ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: ARID

ARID

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Diamondbacks Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez (3-4, 5.56 ERA)

Eduardo Rodríguez (3-4, 5.56 ERA) Padres Starter: Yu Darvish (6-3, 3.18 ERA)

Los Angeles Dodgers (95-64) at Colorado Rockies (61-98)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers -275

Dodgers -275 Moneyline Underdog: Rockies +220

Rockies +220 Total: 11 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

11 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Dodgers 5, Rockies 4

Dodgers 5, Rockies 4 Moneyline Pick: Dodgers (-275) over the Rockies (+220)

Dodgers (-275) over the Rockies (+220) Total Pick: Under 11 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Rockies Starter: Antonio Senzatela (0-0, 3.38 ERA)

Antonio Senzatela (0-0, 3.38 ERA) Dodgers Starter: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-2, 2.96 ERA)

Texas Rangers (75-84) at Los Angeles Angels (63-96)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Angels -155

Angels -155 Moneyline Underdog: Rangers +125

Rangers +125 Total: 8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Angels 6, Rangers 5

Angels 6, Rangers 5 Moneyline Pick: Angels (125) over the Rangers (-155)

Angels (125) over the Rangers (-155) Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Angels Starter: Griffin Canning (6-13, 5.29 ERA)

Griffin Canning (6-13, 5.29 ERA) Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney (5-14, 3.98 ERA)

Oakland Athletics (69-90) at Seattle Mariners (82-77)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Moneyline Underdog: Athletics

Athletics Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Mariners 5, Athletics 3

Mariners 5, Athletics 3 Moneyline Pick: Mariners () over the Athletics ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo (8-3, 3.02 ERA)

Bryan Woo (8-3, 3.02 ERA) Athletics Starter: Joey Estes (7-9, 4.99 ERA)

