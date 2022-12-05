KSP offers tips to keep holiday gifts safe Published 12:17 pm Monday, December 5, 2022

With the Thanksgiving holiday behind us and the Christmas season now in full swing, the Kentucky State Police say they want to help everyone to avoid becoming targets of holiday-related thefts.

Online holiday shopping means packages are making their way to doorsteps and mailboxes each day. Unattended packages have become targets for thieves, commonly known as “Porch Pirates,” with many of these thefts occurring in broad daylight in urban, suburban, and rural areas alike.

• Here is some advice from the KSP to keep your online purchases safe:

• Know when your items will be delivered and collect them as soon as possible.

• Ask friends or trusted neighbors to collect packages for you.

• Utilize a video doorbell to fend off would-be thieves.

• Have packages delivered to an alternate location, such as work or to a local retail store for pickup.

• Never let packages sit out overnight.

If you are doing your shopping in person, State Police say there are also ways to avoid being targeted by thieves:

• Park in well-lit areas.

• Lock purchases in the trunk or keep them out of view from a car window.

• Have your car keys ready when approaching your vehicle, not waiting until you arrive at the vehicle’s door.

• Always lock your vehicle while unoccupied.

The KSP adds utilizing one or more of these tips will help ensure that all of your holiday purchases make their way under the tree.