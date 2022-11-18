Harlan County Courthouse News
Published 4:00 pm Friday, November 18, 2022
Civil Lawsuits
Crystal Edwards vs. Charlotte Hatmaker, et al. — automobile dispute.
Heather Stidham vs. Charles Fields — dissolution of marriage.
Mike Johnson vs. Big Lots, LLC — personal injury.
Courtney Leigh Bowling, et al, vs. Appalachian Regional Healthcare — alleged medical negligence.
The Bank of New York (Mellon) vs. Dallas Ayers, et al. — foreclosure.
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, vs. Brian E. Cornett, et al. — foreclosure.
Newrez, LLC, d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage, vs. Marvin Jeffers — foreclosure.
Odiess Cothern II, vs. RaDawn Cothern — dissolution of marriage.
Lindsay Bargo vs. Jacob Bargo — dissolution of marriage.
Haley S. Perkins vs. Jerry Elliott III — child support and medical insurance.
Sherri L. Jackson vs. Curtis G. Jackson — dissolution of marriage.
DNF Associates, LLC, vs. Martin Keith — contract dispute.
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs. Polly Reedy — contract dispute.
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., vs. William R. Philpot, et al, — foreclosure.
Michael Sexton vs. Andrea Sexton — dissolution of marriage.
Claude Wilson Jr., vs. Natasha Leann Wilson — dissolution of marriage.
Darrell Middleton vs. Verden Perkins, et al. — foreclosure.
District Court
Abigail K. Hickey, 24, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — jury trial scheduled Jan. 10, 2023.
Tyler Fuson, 25, second-degree assault — waived to grand jury.
Shawn Dylan Burke, 27, of Lynch, speeding (19 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, no operator’s/moped license — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Jan. 31.
Melody Middleton, 58, of Baxter, alcohol intoxication in a public place — pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived).
Mary L. Bargo, 33, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, license to be in possession, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to notify address change to the department of transportation — jury trial scheduled Nov. 29.
Lynora M. Campbell, 47, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (second offense), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt, reckless driving, possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $858, sentenced to seven days in jail and driving school.
Jason Haynes, 41, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), second-degree wanton endangerment (police officer) — continued for jury trial Jan. 24.
Paul Livesday, 27, non-resident fishing without a license/permit — dismissed on proof.
Jerry D. Garrett, 56, failure to wear seat belt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, no operator’s/moped license, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license, criminal littering, failure to surrender revoked operator’s license — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled March 20.
Benham n C. Pace, 29, propagation and holding of protected wildlife — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled March 20.
James Camryn Nicholas O’Rourke, 19, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, racing motor vehicle on public highway — first charge, amended to speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $176, on the first two charges; other charges, dismissed.
Jason Maggard, 43, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. — continued for jury trial Jan. 24.
Robert Lee Smith, 53, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled March 13.
Donnie Lawson, 45, three counts of fourth-degree assault (minor injury) — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled March 13.
Bryan Harris, 43, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Jan. 24.
Marcus Saylor, 21, third-degree attempted burglary, resisting arrest — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled March 13.
Jimmy Holbrook, 51, theft by deception (under $500) — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Jan. 24.
Charles D. Jones, 37, fourth-degree assault (minor injury), alcohol intoxication in a public place — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled March 13.
Justin McQueen, 34, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Jan. 10.
Dustin J. Mullins, 37, theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more but under $1,000) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 120 days in jail (probated 24 months). Ordered to stay off property of Cash Saver.
Gracee L. Perkins, 18, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury), second-degree disorderly conduct — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled March 13.
Skylar Shay Cornett, 18, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 120 days in jail (probated 24 months).
Christopher Blanton, 18, second-degree disorderly conduct — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Aug. 1.
Rachel Ledford, 36, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 60 days in jail (probated 24 months).
Brad J. Florek, 47, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.
Andreanna Webb, 24, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, instructional permit violations — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Nov. 29.