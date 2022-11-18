Harlan County Courthouse News

Jason Haynes, 41, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), second-degree wanton endangerment (police officer) — continued for jury trial Jan. 24.

Paul Livesday, 27, non-resident fishing without a license/permit — dismissed on proof.

Jerry D. Garrett, 56, failure to wear seat belt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, no operator’s/moped license, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license, criminal littering, failure to surrender revoked operator’s license — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled March 20.

Benham n C. Pace, 29, propagation and holding of protected wildlife — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled March 20.

James Camryn Nicholas O’Rourke, 19, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, racing motor vehicle on public highway — first charge, amended to speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $176, on the first two charges; other charges, dismissed.

Jason Maggard, 43, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. — continued for jury trial Jan. 24.

Robert Lee Smith, 53, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled March 13.

Donnie Lawson, 45, three counts of fourth-degree assault (minor injury) — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled March 13.

Bryan Harris, 43, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Jan. 24.