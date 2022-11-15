KSP identifies officer involved in Jessamine Co. shooting Published 11:58 am Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Kentucky State Police at the Richmond Post released more information Monday about an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 22 in Jessamine County, including the name of the officer who fired the fatal shot.

The KSP says officers with the Nicholasville Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Green Street regarding what was described as a suicidal subject in possession of a firearm. The individual was identified as 22-year-old Desman LaDuke of Nicholasville. Officers responded to the scene and requested the Crisis Negotiation Team to respond as well as their Special Response Team.

After several hours of attempted negotiations with LaDuke, State Police say he brandished two firearms while inside the residence in front of a bedroom window. Despite repeated loud verbal commands by officers to drop the weapons, Laduke pointed the firearms in the direction of the officers. Officer Joseph Horton recognized the immediate danger and fired his agency-issued firearm, striking him once.

Emergency medical services were on the scene and attempted life-saving measures. Laduke was then taken to the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital, where he later died of his injuries. No officers or other members of the community were injured during this incident.

In accordance with the Nicholasville Police Department’s policies and procedures, Officer Horton has been placed on administrative leave. He is an eight-year veteran of the department, currently assigned to patrol.

The KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the state, as requested by local law enforcement agencies. State Police say they are committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation. To protect the integrity of ongoing investigations, it is their standard operating procedure not to release any further details until the investigation has been completed. Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.

The investigation is ongoing.