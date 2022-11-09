Harlan County Courthouse Report: Civil lawsuits Published 3:16 pm Wednesday, November 9, 2022

• Margaret Halcomb vs. Kenneth Halcomb — dissolution of marriage.

• Faren Sturgill vs. John David Sergent — dissolution of marriage.

• Yvonne Roseanna Wells vs. Cecil Aubrey Bailey — dissolution of marriage.

• Matt Lankford vs. Courtney Langford, et al. — dissolution of marriage.

• Carolyn and Arthur Stewart vs. Kaylin Penix — custody.

• Chasidy Wooten vs. John Wooten III — dissolution of marriage.

• Earl Asher vs. Melanie Asher — dissolution of marriage.

• Tamara Deshae Miller vs. Darcy Danielle Harris — dissolution of marriage.

• Sarah Miller vs. Scotty Miller — dissolution of marriage.

• Lucy Leeann Howard vs. Keigan Tyler Salyers — custody.

• Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC, vs. Terri Swanner, et al. — foreclosure.

• Credit Acceptance Corporation vs. Caleb Caudill — contract dispute.

• Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, vs. unknown heirs of Ruth Morton, et al. — foreclosure

• Trust Bank vs. Tommy Shackleford, et al. — contract dispute.

• Dylan Reed Saylor vs. Summer Saylor — dissolution of marriage.

• Phillip L. Cox vs. Robin Barrett Cox — dissolution of marriage.

• Tony D. Lloyd vs. Dawn Renee Lloyd — dissolution of marriage.

• Melody Middleton vs. Christopher Middleton — dissolution of marriage.

• Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, vs. Stephen M. Huckleby, et al, — foreclosure.

• Launch Credit Union vs. Carlos Z. Farmer — contract dispute.