Cumberland man charged with unlawful imprisonment Published 12:00 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

A Cumberland man is facing multiple charges, including unlawful imprisonment, after allegedly being involved in a fight with an unidentified female.

Jason Whitson, 46, was arrested on Oct. 30 by the Cumberland City Police.

According to the citation, law enforcement responded to a residence in reference to a fight in progress. On the way to the scene, police made contact with Whitson. Whitson’s pants were wet and dirty from being on the ground The officers then received information Whitson was involved in the altercation and a female was requesting medical assistance at the scene. Law enforcement arrived on the scene and spoke with the female. She advised Whitson held her against her will for more than two hours, during which time he repeatedly struck her in the face. She stated Whitson had placed his hands around her neck and strangled her two times. She also stated Whitson held her down and refuse to let her go. She attempted to use a cell phone to call 911, but Whitson took the phone from her and broke the device. The female stated she was able to get away and call the police from another residence. The female had marks around her neck, swelling on both sides of her face, and advised of pain in her ribs.

Whitson was charged with first-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree strangulation, and fourth-degree assault. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $10,000 full cash bond.

In other police activity, Deanna Bowling, 57, was arrested by the Kentucky State Police on Oct. 22.

According to the citation, police responded to a 911 call concerning a burglary. The caller advised she had observed Bowling in her residence. Bowling was not supposed to be in the residence. When police arrived on the scene, the front door was open slightly. Police asked several times if anyone was inside and received no response. When police opened the door, they found Bowling on the couch. Bowling told police she had removed the air conditioning unit from a back window and entered the home through the window.

Bowling was charged with second-degree burglary. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.