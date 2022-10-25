Bears clinch playoff berth with victory over Perry Central

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

With a Class 4A playoff game on the line Friday and Harlan County missing the postseason in 2021, the Black Bears made a statement by rolling past homestanding Perry Central 52-36.

Junior quarterback Jonah Swanner scored three touchdowns, and running back Thomas Jordan added two to power Harlan County to the victory.

Luke Kelly, a sophomore defensive back, had two interceptions for the Black Bears for touchdowns. A 60- and 40-yard return.

Swanner added three two-point conversions for HC, while Jordan and Josh Sergent each had one conversion run.

Jordan powered the Black Bears with 215 yards on 23 carries. Swanner followed with 159 yards on 21 rushes.

Swanner completed all three of his passes for 33 yards. Kelly caught two passes for 30 yards.

Darren Alred recovered a fumble for Harlan County, and Gavon Spurlock and Swanner also had interceptions.

Dallas Sergent and Josh Sergent each had 13 tackles to lead the Bears. Carter Howard and Spurlock each followed with eight tackles. Isaac Downs added seven, and William Jones had six.

Dallas Sergent and Howard each had QB sacks for Harlan County.

PCC junior QB Kiser Slone completed 23 of 41 passes for 343 yards and passed for three touchdowns, with four interceptions.

Slone rushed for 62 yards on 14 carries for the Commodores.

Noah Kilburn had seven receptions for 97 yards for Perry Central. Ty Vinson caught five passes for 49, and Tyler Smith had four receptions for 45 yards.

Slone and Kilburn each scored two touchdowns for the Commodores. Derrick Fields added one TD.

Vinson and Smith each had two-point conversions, while Beau Bakum kicked a pair of extra points.

Phoenix Eddington powered PCC with 23 tackles. Hunter Griffie followed with 19. Marcus Robinson added 12 tackles and had six tackles for lost yardage.

Harlan County (4-5 overall, 1-3 district) closes the regular season at home against Bell County (7-2) on Friday.

The Bobcats are 8-4 in the all-time series. Bell County has won the last three games.

Perry Central (5-4, 0-4) travels to Williamsburg (6-2) for the season finale on Friday.

The Black Bears will travel to Corbin to open the KHSAA Playoffs on Nov. 4 in the first round.