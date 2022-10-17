State surplus sale underway

You could say the state is having a yard sale, as the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties will auction surplus heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Sunday through Tuesday, October 25.

An annual event, this year’s public auction will again be conducted exclusively online. Inspection of auction items may be conducted onsite from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., ET, Monday, Oct. 17 and Tuesday, Oct. 18, without an appointment. All items are located at the Transportation Cabinet’s Division of Equipment, 1239 Wilkinson Blvd., in Frankfort.

“Any time surplus government property can be repurposed for use by another public agency or nonprofit, it’s good for the taxpayers and also good for the environment,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Buyers receive high-quality products at a good price, and our state agencies receive revenue from the sale, which can then be put back into projects and programs that benefit the Commonwealth.”

Heavy-duty trucks, snowplows, tractors, mowers, assorted parts and equipment are just a few of the more than 600 pieces presented for public purchase.

Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray noted, “With more than 600 pieces of equipment for sale, this annual event is an efficient way to recycle vehicles and parts while putting taxpayer dollars back to work to purchase new equipment that will keep our transportation system safe and well-maintained.”

A seven percent buyer’s premium will be added to all final bids. Payments must be received by the Kentucky Division of Surplus Properties before end of business on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. No payment extensions will be granted, and all sales are final.

The shipping and removal of purchased items is the sole responsibility of the buyer. Property may be picked up beginning on Monday, Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4. The pick-up schedule will be provided along with invoices for payment. No property will be released without a stamped, paid invoice from the Kentucky Division of Surplus Properties.

Proceeds from the sale will go to support KYTC and the Division of Surplus Property. In 2021, the surplus heavy equipment auction generated more than $2.5 million in revenue for the state.