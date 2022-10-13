Fall Crawl returns to Black Mountain

The 2022 edition of the Black Mountain Off-Road Adventure Area’s Fall Crawl is coming up this weekend, with off-road enthusiasts from all across the country coming in to partake of the park’s trails, scenery, and adventure.

Executive Director of the City of Harlan Tourist and Convention Commission Brandon Pennington provided information on this year’s event.

“Fall Crawl is coming up Oct. 14 through Oct. 16,” Pennington said.

The Fall Crawl is a regular event every October at the Black Mountain Adventure Area.

“The third weekend in October is always the time for the Fall Crawl here in Harlan County,” Pennington said. “We’re expecting thousands of off-roaders and rock crawlers to come in and ride the trails of The Black Mountain Off-Road Adventure Area.”

Pennington pointed out that Black Mountain Off-Road Adventure Area staff always provides a memorable experience.

“They always do such a great job at the park putting it together and getting so many people to come into our community,” Pennington said.

The event is not just an economic opportunity for the Black Mountain Off-Road Adventure Area but the surrounding communities as well.

“When the visitors arrive, they also come into our community and spend money at our restaurants, souvenir shops, and other businesses,” Pennington said. “It’s turned into not only a great experience for the visitors but also for our community by providing a positive economic impact.”

In addition to the trial rides, this year’s Fall Crawl will feature the band Midnight Rider providing an evening of classic and southern rock and country music.

Pennington said that the Fall Crawl is an annual event dating back over a decade.

According to the Black Mountain Off-Road Adventure Area’s website, the park features over 150 miles of marked and rated trails that can reach over 3,300 feet. The park has approximately 7,000 acres of mountainous terrain featuring beginner, intermediate, and extreme-level ATV trails.

For more information on the Fall Crawl or the Black Mountain Off-Road Adventure area, call 606-837-3205 or visit the Black Mountain Off-Road Adventure Area’s website at www.blackmountainoffroad.com.