Harlan County Courthouse News

District Court

• Jeffery Widener, 65, operating a vehicle on suspended revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, improper equipment — jury trial scheduled March 14, 2023.

• Austin P. Cain, 34, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, improper equipment, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Sept. 26.

• Johnny Wayne Prince II, 42, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — pleaded not guilty,jury trial scheduled March 28.

• Jamie C. Harris, 38, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license,failure to notify address change to the department of transportation — first charge, amended to operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (second offense), pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled March 28 (bond set at $7,000 at 10 percent).

• Brandon Haynes, 41, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — dismissed, negative lab results.

• Sandra Kaye Stevens, 54, theft by unlawful taking (under $500), third-degree criminal trespassing — dismissed, no complaining witness.

• Jimmy Bailey, 38, alcohol intoxication in a public place, second-degree disorderly conduct — jury trial scheduled Oct. 18.

• James C. Skidmore, 53, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense), disregarding traffic control device (traffic light), disregarding/failure to yield right of way, reckless driving — jury trial scheduled Oct. 25.

• Matthew Hall, 35, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 120 days in jail (probated 24 months and ordered to stay off Walmart property).

• Isaac Mitchell, 27, of Cranks, disregarding traffic control device (traffic light), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — jury trial scheduled Oct. 25.

• John Thomas, 36, second-degree criminal mischief — jury trial scheduled Oct. 18.

• Christopher Middleton, 36, failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card — dismissed.

• Ginger Moses, 54, of Baxter, failure to produce insurance card — pleaded guilty, fined $50.

• Ginger Moses, 54, of Baxter, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to notify address change to the department of transportation, failure to wear seat belt — dismissed, negative lab results.

• Jason Callahan, 30, third-degree criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, $500 or more but under $1,000) — continued for pretrial conference Oct. 10.

• Heather Anderson, 45, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), license to be in possession, failure to wear seat belt, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) — jury trial scheduled Nov. 1.

• Rachel Faith Marlow, 37, of Harlan, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway — jury trial scheduled Dec. 6.

• Pamela A. Gregory, 49, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500), public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Gregory M. Smith, 51, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Carissa Turner, 27, license to be in possession, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $158; other charges, dismissed on warning and proof.

• Edward Brown, 63, third-degree criminal mischief — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Sept. 19.

• Jason Sullivan, 38, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card,no operator’s/moped license, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt,first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (more than 2 grams of methamphetamine, first offense), operating a vehicle with suspended/revoked operator’s license — waived to grand jury (bond set at $10,000 at 10 percent).

• Jason Sullivan, 38, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 30 days in jail.

• Jessica G. Thomas, 38, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), resisting arrest — continued for arraignment.

• Krystal Hope Ward, 32, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), driving motor vehicle using hand-held mobile telephone, careless driving, failure to wear seat belt — jury trial scheduled Sept. 27.

• Brandon Haynes, 41, careless driving, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, operating vehicle with expired operator’s license, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived); other charges, dismissed.

• Brandon A. Haynes, 41, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, operating vehicle with expired operator’s license — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived); other charge, dismissed.

• Thomas James Compton, 39, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense), careless driving — jury trial scheduled Sept. 27.

• Jennifer O’Dette Maggard, 41, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense),third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree disorderly conduct — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $758, operator’s license suspended 20 days and sentenced to driving school; other charges, dismissed.

• Betty J. Johnson, 42, reckless driving, failure to wear seat belt — dismissed.

• Josh Noe, 37, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), improper registration plate, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway — first two charges, pleaded $50 (court costs waived); other charges, dismissed.

• •Willard Smith, 37, improper display of registration plate, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived); other charges, dismissed.

• William Hendrix, 39, third-degree criminal trespassing — pretrial conference scheduled Sept. 26.

• Willard Smith, 37, failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (second offense or more) — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived); other charges, dismissed.

• Autumn R. Robbins, 37, fourth-degree assault (minor injury), resisting arrest — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Dustin R. Massingale, 38, speeding (16 miles per hour over the limit, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense) — jury trial scheduled April 11.

• Freddie Minton, 46, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — waived to grand jury (bond set at $7,000 at 10 percent).

• Robert Richards, 59, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — waived to grand jury (bond set at $7,000 at 10 percent).

• Kendra Risner, 41, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) — pleaded not guilty, jury trial set April 11.

• Jacqueline L. Haynes, 48, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — dismissed on proof.

• Gregory M. Smith, 51, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine) — waived to grand jury (bond set at $7,000 at 10 percent).

• Nicholas Connor Shackleford, 20, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense) — jury trial scheduled Oct. 18.

• Christopher Middleton, 36, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (third offense), careless driving, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — amended to operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (second offense), pleaded guilty, fined $908, operator’s license suspended 12 months and sentenced to seven days in jail and driving school; other charges, dismissed.