Harlan Independent/Harlan County volleyball notebook

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

After opening the season with two volleyball wins, the Harlan Lady Dragons have dropped three straight, including two district games.

The three defeats have also been on the road.

Harlan fell 3-0 to Hazard (25-16, 25-15, 25-16) on Saturday.

Marissa Marlowe led the team with five kills and three blocks. Carley Thomas had two blocks.

Annie Hoskins and Emma Owens each had four assists, while Hoskins and Marlowe each added two aces.

Thomas finished with nine digs to lead the team. Owens contributed six digs. Campbell Nunez, Hoskins, and Kendyll Blanton each had four.

The Lady Dragons fell to Harlan County on Thursday in game matches (25-12, 25-15, 26-24).

Hoskins had five blocks for Harlan. Thomas followed with four, and Ava Nunez added three. Thomas recorded three kills. Owens had five assists.

Ella Farley led the team with three digs, while Thomas had four aces.

Bell County has opened the year winning four straight, including last Tuesday over Harlan 3-0.

The Lady Cats won 25-20, 25-7, 25-11.

Mikayla Wilder powered Bell County with 14 kills on the night. Hannah Clark added eight, and Kaira Lamb had three.

Lamb and Wilder each had two blocks. Autumn Brock recorded a team-high ten assists. Lily Orick added six.

Jordan Muncy had nine digs, while Hannah Clark collected six. Olivia Jackson and Abby Capps each added four.

Brock had nine aces. Clark followed with five. Wilder, Lamb, and Jackson added four apiece.

Thomas led Harlan with six kills. Emma Owens had two assists. Thomas and Owens each had two digs apiece.

Annie Hoskins had two blocks for the Lady Dragons. Marlowe added two aces.

Harlan (1-2 district, 2-3 overall) was slated to host Barbourville on Tuesday before traveling to Pineville on Thursday.

Harlan County volleyball

Chloe Shelton and Kalista Dunn each had a big game in Harlan County’s victory over Harlan on Thursday.

The Lady Bears won (25-12, 25-15, 26-24).

Dunn had ten aces, and Shelton recorded 13 assists. Destiny Cornett added 11 assists for the Lady Bears.

Dunn led HC with nine kills. Lindsay Hall followed with eight. Ashton Evans and Hall added four digs apiece.

On Aug. 22, The Lady Bears defeated visiting Barbourville 3-1 (19-25, 25-10, 25-21, 25-13)

Hall led HCHS with 14 digs and nine kills. Dunn had six aces. Shelton and Cornett added 11 and 10 assists, respectively.

The Lady Bears have won six straight over Harlan, dating back to Sept. 17, 2019. The two teams will meet again on Sept. 15 at HHS.

Harlan County (2-1) was scheduled to visit district-rival Bell County on Tuesday.

The Lady Bears will host Middlesboro in another district battle on Thursday. HC travels to Corbin on Tuesday.