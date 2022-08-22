William Marcus Rice, 73, of Scottsville, KY passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Summit Medical Center in Nashville, TN. The Cincinnati, OH native was a retired employee of Pennington Rubber and Viet Nam U. S. Army veteran. He was a son of the late Earl Rice and Juanita Hassler Rice. He is survived by his wife: Eldora Rice, Scottsville, KY; 2 sons: Greg Bailey (Christy), Harlan, KY and Varian Engle (Nikki), Cincinnati, OH; 5 daughters: Cyndi Kerekesh (John), Centerville, OH; Delphina Kennedy (Jeff), Dayton, OH; Alfreda Renea Hubbard (Reece), Scottsville, KY; Kimberly Melton, AL and Deanna Bays (Jonathan), Cincinnati, OH; 1 brother: Earl Rice (Jan)), Milford, OH; 2 sisters: Peggy Dawson, Clearwater, FL and Brenda Sue Heller, Hamilton, OH; 1 brother-in-law: James Heller (Brenda), Cincinnati, OH; 20 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren; special friends and neighbors: Margaret and Gene Oaks, Scottsville, KY; special pet: Bindi Rice and several nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be 12:00 p.m. Monday at Resthaven Cemetery in Harlan, KY. Pallbearers: Reece Hubbard, Greg Bailey, Matthew Bailey, Jacob Bailey, Timothy Bailey, Keegan Bailey and Jeff Kennedy. www.goadfh.com