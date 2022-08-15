Harlan County soccer notebook

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

The Harlan County Lady Bears won its first soccer game of the season on Saturday.

Visiting Harlan County blanked Hazard 2-0.

No scoring details were available.

HCHS opened the season Aug. 9 at home against Perry Central.

The Lady Commodores claimed a 6-0 victory.

The Lady Bears were blanked by visiting South Laurel on Thursday 10-0.

HC is coached by Troy Gaw.

Hazard (0-1) will host to Perry Central on Monday. The Lady Bulldogs will travel to Middlesboro on Monday.

Harlan County (1-2) is slated to host Whitley County on Tuesday.

The Lady Bears will open district action Thursday at Middlesboro.

Bears, Bulldogs tie

Harlan County and Hazard played to a 0-0 tie on Saturday in Perry County.

The 0-0-1 Black Bears host Belfry on Monday.

Harlan County will visit Buckhorn (0-2) on Thursday before hosting Jackson City on Saturday.

The Bears are coached by Tommy Key.

Hazard (0-1-1) welcomed Perry Central on Monday.

The Bulldogs will play host to Jackson City on Thursday and Buckhorn on Saturday.