Harlan County soccer notebook

Published 4:30 pm Monday, August 15, 2022

By Staff Reports

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

The Harlan County Lady Bears won its first soccer game of the season on Saturday.

Visiting Harlan County blanked Hazard 2-0.

No scoring details were available.

HCHS opened the season Aug. 9 at home against Perry Central.

The Lady Commodores claimed a 6-0 victory.

The Lady Bears were blanked by visiting South Laurel on Thursday 10-0.

HC is coached by Troy Gaw.

Hazard (0-1) will host to Perry Central on Monday. The Lady Bulldogs will travel to Middlesboro on Monday.

Harlan County (1-2) is slated to host Whitley County on Tuesday.

The Lady Bears will open district action Thursday at Middlesboro.

Bears, Bulldogs tie

Harlan County and Hazard played to a 0-0 tie on Saturday in Perry County.

The 0-0-1 Black Bears host Belfry on Monday.

Harlan County will visit Buckhorn (0-2) on Thursday before hosting Jackson City on Saturday.

The Bears are coached by Tommy Key.

Hazard (0-1-1) welcomed Perry Central on Monday.

The Bulldogs will play host to Jackson City on Thursday and Buckhorn on Saturday.

