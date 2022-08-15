Harlan County soccer notebook
Published 4:30 pm Monday, August 15, 2022
By Paul Lunsford
Contributing Writer
The Harlan County Lady Bears won its first soccer game of the season on Saturday.
Visiting Harlan County blanked Hazard 2-0.
No scoring details were available.
HCHS opened the season Aug. 9 at home against Perry Central.
The Lady Commodores claimed a 6-0 victory.
The Lady Bears were blanked by visiting South Laurel on Thursday 10-0.
HC is coached by Troy Gaw.
Hazard (0-1) will host to Perry Central on Monday. The Lady Bulldogs will travel to Middlesboro on Monday.
Harlan County (1-2) is slated to host Whitley County on Tuesday.
The Lady Bears will open district action Thursday at Middlesboro.
Bears, Bulldogs tie
Harlan County and Hazard played to a 0-0 tie on Saturday in Perry County.
The 0-0-1 Black Bears host Belfry on Monday.
Harlan County will visit Buckhorn (0-2) on Thursday before hosting Jackson City on Saturday.
The Bears are coached by Tommy Key.
Hazard (0-1-1) welcomed Perry Central on Monday.
The Bulldogs will play host to Jackson City on Thursday and Buckhorn on Saturday.